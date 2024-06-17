Heartwarming Proposal Steals the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour Ceremony

The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, a grand military parade held in London to celebrate King Charles’ birthday, took place on Saturday, June 15, at the Horse Guards Parade. The event, which is a significant tradition in the British monarchy, saw numerous photos and videos shared on social media. One video, in particular, has captured the hearts of many, featuring a guardsman proposing to his girlfriend just moments before the royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The heartwarming moment was shared by a British media organisation, Daily Mail Online, on their social media platform on X, with the caption, “Moments before the Royal Family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, a guardsman had a very special question.” The beginning of the video witnesses a royal guard embracing his girlfriend. As the video progresses, he kisses her and then slips a ring onto her finger. The couple, visibly in love, shares another kiss and a tight hug. As the woman begins to walk towards the main gate to leave, he kisses her one last time before sprinting back to his post to perform his duties.

Watch video here:

Since its posting on June 15, the video has amassed over 190,000 views, and the numbers continue to climb. The clip has garnered a wide range of reactions, with many people taking to the comments section to express their joy and well-wishes for the couple. While one viewer appreciated the royal guard’s gesture by commenting,”Lovely,” another added, “Timing says a lot about a person! What great timing. Wish them well!” A third viewer wrote, “Congratulations, wishing you all the best,” and the fourth called the gesture adorable, stating,””Awwww. Congratulations. That was so adorable.” Some of the viewers took the opportunity to wish the couple eternal happiness while some swooned on the gesture by the royalguard calling it very sweet.

Trooping the Colour: A Historical Celebration

Trooping the Colour is an annual traditional event that marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. It has been celebrated for over 260 years. According to the royal family’s official website, the ceremony involves more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians. Each June, these participants come together to display military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare in honor of the Sovereign’s official birthday.

