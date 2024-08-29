Heat Dome Grips Eastern U.S., Triggering Record Temperatures and School Closures

A sprawling heat dome is set to unleash record-breaking temperatures across vast portions of the United States on Wednesday, bringing sweltering conditions to the Eastern U.S. and prompting early school dismissals in several areas. The intense heatwave continues to grip the nation, affecting millions with high temperatures and high humidity levels.

Millions of people under heat advisories

As of Wednesday, around 51 million people are under heat advisories and warnings, stretching from eastern Missouri all the way to Long Island, New York. The high-pressure system forming this heat dome is pushing hot, humid air from the South northwards, intensifying conditions in several states.

Today’s forecast predicts scorching temperatures extending from St. Louis, Missouri, and Memphis, Tennessee, all the way eastward up the Atlantic coast, impacting cities from Raleigh, North Carolina, to New York City and Washington, D.C. Temperatures are expected to surge 10 to 15 degrees above average, potentially setting new records.

Read More: IBM to Cut Over 1,000 Jobs in China Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Temperatures expected to rise in NYC

In New York City, the high is expected to reach 91 degrees Fahrenheit, with the heat index pushing it up to 98. Washington, D.C., is bracing for a peak temperature of 100 degrees, with the heat index anticipated to hit a sweltering 104 degrees.

This intense heatwave follows a day of extreme temperatures across the Midwest on Tuesday, where cities like Chicago and Indianapolis recorded their hottest days of the year, reaching 99 and 94 degrees, respectively — temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Philedelphia feels the effect

Philadelphia is also feeling the effects of the extreme heat, with several schools opting for early dismissals on Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday to prevent students from enduring the heat in classrooms without adequate air conditioning. Meanwhile, in New York City, officials at the U.S. Open are preparing to give tennis players additional breaks to cope with the oppressive conditions.

Heat emergency in D.C

In Washington, D.C., authorities have declared a heat emergency starting at noon ET on Wednesday. In addition, a Code Orange air quality alert has been issued due to concerns over the air quality, which could pose health risks for sensitive groups.

However, the heatwave is not expected to linger for long. A cold front from Canada is forecasted to move southward, bringing cooler air across the Great Lakes and into the New England region and the Mid-Atlantic by Thursday. This shift in weather will help ease the intense heat, bringing some much-needed relief.

Conditions of thunderstorms

The approaching cold front will also create the conditions for thunderstorms, with the greatest risk of severe weather predicted for Wednesday evening from Indiana eastward across the northern Mid-Atlantic, including cities like Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, according to an early morning advisory from the National Weather Service. Strong storms are also possible further south on Thursday.

By Thursday, the cold front will lower temperatures by 10 to 20 degrees, coupled with reduced humidity, providing a break from the oppressive heat that has gripped much of the Eastern U.S.