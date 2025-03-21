London’s Heathrow Airport has been shut until midnight on Friday after a fire at an electrical substation caused a “significant power outage”, leaving thousands of homes without power, the Guardian reported.
Heathrow Airport, meanwhile, has advised all passengers not to travel to the airport.
“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March,” a statement on Heathrow Airport website and shared on social media, read.
(This is a breaking news story)