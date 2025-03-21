Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Heathrow Airport in London Closed After Blaze At Electrical Substation

Heathrow Airport in London Closed After Blaze At Electrical Substation

London’s Heathrow Airport has been shut until midnight after a fire at an electrical substation caused a “significant power outage”.

Heathrow Airport in London Closed After Blaze At Electrical Substation

London’s Heathrow Airport has been shut until midnight on Friday after a fire at an electrical substation caused a “significant power outage”. (Image courtesy: The Guardian)


London’s Heathrow Airport has been shut until midnight on Friday after a fire at an electrical substation caused a “significant power outage”, leaving thousands of homes without power, the Guardian reported.

Heathrow Airport, meanwhile, has advised all passengers not to travel to the airport.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March,” a statement on Heathrow Airport website and shared on social media, read.

(This is a breaking news story)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Hayes fire Heathrow Airport advisory Heathrow Airport closed Heathrow Airport fire Heathrow Airport shut Heathrow power outage London news

newsx

Assam’s Nightlife Gets A Boost: Shops In Guwahati, Dibrugarh, And Silchar To Operate 24/7
In a shocking crime that

Meerut Murder Horror: Woman And Lover Left For Vacation In Himachal As Husband’s Body Rots...
London’s Heathrow Airpo

Heathrow Airport in London Closed After Blaze At Electrical Substation
The world's glaciers have

UN Report Confirms, World’s Glaciers Are In Critical Danger
newsx

Netanyahu Government Approves Firing Of Israeli Intelligence Chief Amid Protests
newsx

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Assam’s Nightlife Gets A Boost: Shops In Guwahati, Dibrugarh, And Silchar To Operate 24/7

Assam’s Nightlife Gets A Boost: Shops In Guwahati, Dibrugarh, And Silchar To Operate 24/7

Meerut Murder Horror: Woman And Lover Left For Vacation In Himachal As Husband’s Body Rots In Drum

Meerut Murder Horror: Woman And Lover Left For Vacation In Himachal As Husband’s Body Rots...

UN Report Confirms, World’s Glaciers Are In Critical Danger

UN Report Confirms, World’s Glaciers Are In Critical Danger

Netanyahu Government Approves Firing Of Israeli Intelligence Chief Amid Protests

Netanyahu Government Approves Firing Of Israeli Intelligence Chief Amid Protests

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival