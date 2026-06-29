Heatwave Mayhem in Europe: Over 1,000 Excess Deaths in France as Temperature Crosses 40°C

Europe is experiencing an unusually intense early summer heatwave that has already taken a devastating toll on people’s health. So far, around 1,000 people have lost their lives in France, while record-breaking temperatures have swept across several European countries. Around 191 million people have been exposed to temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher, which has raised fresh concerns about the growing impact of climate change across the world.

According to scientists, this is not a one-time weather event, but they think it shows a long-term pattern of rising temperatures, as Europe continues to warm faster than any other continent.

Heatwave in France: Over 1,000 Excess Deaths

France has been among the hardest-hit countries during the ongoing European heatwave. Their public authorities have estimated that around 1000 people have lost their lives during the first week of extreme temperatures.

Excess deaths refer to the number of people who die above the expected average for the same period. These figures capture not only direct heatstroke cases but also deaths linked to heart attacks, strokes, respiratory diseases, kidney problems, and other medical conditions made worse by prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

During the peak of the heatwave, around 1,400 people lost their lives in France each day. Under normal conditions, daily deaths usually range between 900 and 1000.

According to the health officials, around 90 per cent of those who died were aged around 65 years or older. However, younger people with existing conditions face serious risks. There are many victims who died inside their homes rather than in hospitals, which highlights how heatwaves can silently become deadly without immediate warning signs.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are more than 1,300 excess deaths that have been recorded across Europe since June 21. That number is expected to rise as additional data becomes available from other countries.

Temperature Records Shatter Across Europe

The heatwave has broken long-standing temperature records in several countries. Germany recorded 41.7°C in Coschen, its highest temperature ever. The Czech Republic reached 41.9°C in Doksany, while Poland hit 40.5°C, breaking a record that stood for more than 100 years. Hungary also saw its hottest day at 40.7°C.

Other countries, including France, Italy, Austria, Slovakia, Croatia, and Serbia, have also crossed 40°C. Alongside extreme daytime heat, many regions are experiencing “tropical nights,” where temperatures stay above 25°C, offering little relief and preventing the human body from recovering.

Why Europe’s Heatwaves Are Becoming More Dangerous

Experts say this is not an isolated weather event but part of a long-term warming trend driven by climate change. Europe is warming faster than any other continent, which is increasing both the frequency and intensity of heatwaves.