Heavy Israeli Bombing Of Beirut Suburb Sparks Retaliatory Hezbollah Assault

On Tuesday, November 12, the Israeli military launched a series of heavy airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, intensifying its offensive against Hezbollah. This marked one of the most significant daytime bombardments since Israel began targeting the area in September. The strikes, which hit the Dahiyeh area, followed a warning issued by Israel urging civilians to evacuate. Israel claimed it had destroyed key Hezbollah weapons and missile facilities.

Hezbollah and Civilian Areas

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) maintained that they had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure embedded within civilian areas in Beirut, a common accusation against the group. Israel alleges that Hezbollah uses civilians as human shields by placing its weapons in populated areas, a claim that Hezbollah continues to reject.

In addition to the bombing campaign in Beirut, the IDF reported on a drone attack from Hezbollah, which targeted the northern Israeli city of Nahariya, killing two civilians. The attack was reportedly aimed at an Israeli military base, but it struck a residential building.

Casualties in Lebanon and Israel

Israeli retaliatory airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 11 people in several towns, including Baalchmay and Tefahta. These airstrikes were part of Israel’s ongoing response to Hezbollah’s actions in northern Israel. Baalchmay was hit with a precision strike, resulting in five fatalities. The Lebanese health ministry reported further casualties in the town of Tefahta, and Hermel.

Impact on Civilians

Since the start of the conflict, Beirut’s southern suburbs have been heavily impacted, with thousands of residents fleeing as Israel’s bombardment intensified. Videos on social media depicted buildings being demolished by missiles, sending up clouds of smoke and debris.

At least 3,287 people have been killed in Lebanon since the conflict began, with the majority of these deaths occurring in the last seven weeks, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. In contrast, Hezbollah’s attacks have killed about 100 civilians and soldiers in northern Israel and other regions affected by the violence.

No Ceasefire Until Israel’s War Goals Are Met

The latest escalation came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made it clear on Monday that Israel would not accept a ceasefire until it had met its war objectives. These goals include disarming Hezbollah, pushing the group’s forces beyond the Litani River, and ensuring that the northern regions of Israel are safe for return. Katz further emphasized that Israel would not agree to any peace arrangement unless it guaranteed Israel’s right to prevent terrorism and enforce its security measures.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar acknowledged that there had been progress in ceasefire talks but cautioned that enforcement remained the key challenge for any potential peace agreement.

Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies

Israel’s ongoing airstrikes and the Hezbollah retaliation have caused a severe humanitarian crisis in Lebanon. Over 1 million people have been displaced in the country, many of whom have fled the intense fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s rocket fire has caused tens of thousands of Israeli civilians to evacuate, especially from the Golan Heights and the northern regions.

Hezbollah’s Resistance and Israel’s Military Goals

As the war rages on, Hezbollah continues to launch attacks into northern Israel, including drone strikes and rocket fire. However, Israel has struck back with significant airstrikes aimed at dismantling the group’s military capabilities, including key command centers and missile sites.

War’s Toll and International Efforts

The conflict, which initially flared in Gaza, has spread to Lebanon, turning it into a regional battle that has caught the attention of the international community. Despite calls from the Lebanese government—which includes Hezbollah—for a ceasefire based on U.N. Resolution 1701, the violence continues with little sign of a negotiated resolution.

Israel and Lebanon both accuse each other of violating UN Resolution 1701, which was supposed to prevent the kind of escalation that is now occurring. The resolution mandates that southern Lebanon be free of non-state military forces, including Hezbollah.

