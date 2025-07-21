LIVE TV
Home > World > Heavy Rain In Pakistan Leaves Over 216 Dead Since Last Month

Heavy Rain In Pakistan Leaves Over 216 Dead Since Last Month



Heavy Rain In Pakistan Leaves Over 216 Dead Since Last Month

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 12:11:31 IST

As the heavy monsoon continues to lash parts of Pakistan, at least 13 people have been killed in the last 24 hours due to rain and floods, Geo TV reported on Monday, mentioning Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

NDMA Statement

Geo TV revealed the official data that over 216 people have lost their lives since June 26 and have sustained 580 injuries, causing flooding and resulting in the collapse of buildings. 

The NDMA said that most of the deaths were caused by collapsed homes, sudden floods, lightning strikes, drowning, and landslides. Pakistan’s disaster management watchdog reported that since the rain continues, at least 101 children have died. 

In a statement, the NDMA said that nearly 800 homes have been destroyed, while livestock losses are also piling up, with nearly 200 animals reportedly killed or swept away by floods, Geo TV added.

UN News reported how these floods show Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate shocks. In 2022, the monsoon floods killed over 1,700 people, displaced millions, and devastated water systems, resulting in economic damage of nearly USD 40 billion. 

During the monsoon season between June and September, Pakistan mostly faces deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, especially in densely populated or poorly drained regions, ANI reported.

ALSO READ:  Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

ALSO READ:  Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours











