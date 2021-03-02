This rally was held to thank India for practising the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the World is One. The Covid-19 from its inception had taken millions of lives and in this circumstance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came together to work on providing vaccines to its citizens.

The Indian Diaspora of Canada went to organize a Tiranga and Maple car rally in Brampton on Sunday, the aim of which was to call for the development of stronger ties between both countries. Nonetheless, several videos of the rally had been circulated on the internet.

It was only last week that India had requested the authorities in Canada to ensure the safety of its citizens when threats had been given by certain fringe elements to the India community who supported the farm laws. Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs commented that the threats have been taken up with the authorities residing in Canada and in Delhi.

In addition to that, he said that Indian citizens must address any problems they face by reporting such incidents to the local Canadian police as well as bringing them to the attention of the High Commission of Ottawa and the Consulates there. Protests have been led against Jagmeet Singh, the MP from Burnaby because he has been voicing against the three contentious farm laws. The Indian citizens have stated that Canadian citizens, especially Hindu Canadians must be protected.

In addition to that, this rally was held to thank India for practising the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the World is One. The Covid-19 from its inception had taken millions of lives and in this circumstance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came together to work on providing vaccines to its citizens. The diaspora also penned down their thoughts that India has been working effortlessly in ensuring that the supply of vaccines reaches other countries. This is reaffirmed when vaccines have been supplied to Canada. 5,00000 plus 2 million vaccines doses have been promised by India in the coming months which will save the lives of many Canadians.