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Home > World News > ‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics

‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics

Concerns grow over Imran Khan’s health in jail, with reports highlighting eyesight issues and calls for proper medical care.

Imran Khan’s health in jail has become a major talking point (AI IMAGE)
Imran Khan’s health in jail has become a major talking point (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 25, 2026 21:38:00 IST

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‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics

IMRAN KHAN IN JAIL: The health of ex-Pakistan captain Imran Khan in jail is already a hot topic and all are worried in the country and even in the cricketing world.

Of late, a few members of the fraternity have called on the government to provide appropriate medical attention and humane treatment. The anxiety is fuelled in a large part by reports regarding his eyesight leading to renewed calls to give more attention to his eyesight as long as he is in custody.

Imran Khan’s Jail Health Sparks Concern

Former Pakistan skipper, Imran Khan, as per reports, talked to his two sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, dropping a hint at what the ex-Pakistan captain is experiencing in jail daily. 

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Sulaiman provided a touching insight into the manner in which the family has been surviving, emphasising the determination of his father and restating that he would prefer to die in prison than to violate his values.

Sulaiman told Atherton in a column for The Times, “He’s already had a few close shaves, like when he was shot a few years ago. I wouldn’t say you ever get used to it but you build a bit of a thick skin for that kind of thing. I wouldn’t say we’ve been preparing for it but I know this is his passion and he’s said publicly I think that he’d rather die in prison than go away from his principles.” 

Sulaiman also added, “I used to hate him being in politics when I was younger. I’d wish he’d do cricket analysis or something. I remember when he had a stand-off with a politician in Karachi, a mafia sort of character. I’d beg him to get out of politics but he’d laugh it off and I basically came to realise that he wouldn’t be happy if he wasn’t doing politics or something that he felt was really impactful and risky, so I’ve got used to it as I’ve got older.” 

Imran Khan’s second son opens up 

Sharing the same sentiments, Kasim talked with a certain degree of pride about how his own father has remained dedicated to his mission, adding that his mission extends way beyond his own comfort and has a greater cause that he is not willing to give up.

Kasim shared, “I remember being quite proud that he was fighting for something that he cared about. I would never want him to do anything else really, because I know how much it means to him. And people say, ‘Wouldn’t you love it if he did some deal and came to England?’ But I know he wouldn’t be able to stand up as himself if he left the other political prisoners in jail [and] spent a cosy life with us.”

Kasim further stated, “He wouldn’t be able to function. His life is dedicated to something greater, to the people of Pakistan, trying to pull it out of poverty and rid it of corruption. I don’t think there’s anything else that would make him happy,”

Why is Imran Khan in jail? 

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan Prime Minister, has been in prison since August of 2023 on various convictions, such as those in corruption (Cypher case), selling state gifts, and in leaking state secrets (Toshakhana case). Khan, who had more than 150 legal cases against him since being ousted in 2022, argues that they are politically driven to keep him out of power. 

Some of the major reasons why individuals keep ending up behind bars include:

Toshakhana Corruption Case: Found guilty of failure to declare appropriately the contents of a state gift presented by foreign dignitaries and selling them.

Cipher Case: Found guilty of breaching the Official Secrets Act by publicising a secret cable by the Pakistani ambassador to the U.S.

Land Corruption Case: Recently sentenced to 14 years in January 2025 on the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Sentencing and Detention: Khan is serving time in Adiala Jail, and has a number of sentences underway. 

After being ousted in office through a no-confidence vote, Khan turned into an incisive opponent of the military and government leadership and filed many lawsuits. His imprisonment has attracted significant political outcry among his supporters and among other countries about his conditions of imprisonment.

ALSO READ: Iran Shows Who The Boss Is As It Blocks Pakistan-Bound Ship At Strait of Hormuz Hours After They Offered To Mediate For Peace Talks, Full Conflict Explained

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‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics

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‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics
‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics
‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics
‘He’d Rather Die In Prison Than…’ Concerns Rise Over Imran Khan’s Health in Jail as Former Pakistan PM’s Sons Recall Begging Him To Get Out Of Politics

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