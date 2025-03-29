Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hegseth Honours Fallen Soldiers Of WWII On Iwo Jima, Vows to Strengthen US-Japan Alliance

Hegseth Honours Fallen Soldiers Of WWII On Iwo Jima, Vows to Strengthen US-Japan Alliance

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth honoured the fallen soldiers of World War II during a memorial service on Iwo Jima on Saturday.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth honoured the fallen soldiers of World War II during a memorial service on Iwo Jima, marking a significant moment in his first trip to Japan on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. Hegseth, who recently visited the Philippines, joined veterans, Japanese officials, and families to commemorate the sacrifices made during the bloody battle of Iwo Jima, one of the fiercest confrontations of the war.

“Iwo Jima embodies our shared warrior ethos, our shared devotion to the nation, and to duty and our shared reverence for the men of valor who preceded us,” AP quoted Hegseth as saying.

His visit to the island, now known as Iwoto, comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific, with Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea and trade threats from President Donald Trump looming over US-China relations. As part of his diplomatic mission, Hegseth expressed his commitment to strengthening the US-Japan alliance, a partnership he described as the “cornerstone of freedom, prosperity, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific.”

“The US-Japan alliance shows … how yesterday’s enemy has become today’s friends,” Hegseth said, according to AP.

The service, which is part of the annual “Reunion of Honor” event, brought together a number of American veterans who had survived the battle, along with Japanese bereaved families. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, and other officials were also present to mark the occasion.

Ishiba, the first serving Japanese prime minister to attend the joint memorial, emphasised the importance of peace and the strength of the US-Japan relationship. “We must not forget that the peace and prosperity we enjoy today have been built upon the noble sacrifices of those who died in the war and the tireless efforts of the people over the past 80 years since the end of the war,” Ishiba reportedly said.

ReiteratingJapan’s commitment to peace, he urged the world to remember the lessons of history, saying, “We must continue to endeavour to humbly face the history and keep telling the harrowing experience of the war to the world so that we never repeat the tragedy of war.”

The Battle of Iwo Jima, which took place between February 19 and March 26, 1945, is one of the most iconic moments of World War II, largely due to the famous photograph of six Marines raising the US flag atop Mount Suribachi, the report said. During the battle, approximately 70,000 American troops fought against entrenched Japanese defenders, with nearly 7,000 Marines and about 20,000 Japanese soldiers losing their lives. To this day, more than half of the remains of the Japanese soldiers remain unaccounted for.

Hegseth is scheduled to meet with Japan’s defense minister Nakatani to further discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Filed under

donald trump Hegseth visits Japan Hegseth's Japan visit Pete Hegseth US Secretary of Defense US-China relations

newsx

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw
Get Ready For A Spooky Ri

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!
Andrew Tate faces a lawsu

Who Is Brianna Stern? US Model Alleges Andrew Tate Thrashed, Choked Her During Sex
US Secretary of Defense P

Hegseth Honours Fallen Soldiers Of WWII On Iwo Jima, Vows to Strengthen US-Japan Alliance
A Delta Airlines flight n

Delta Air Lines Jet Almost Collides With US Air Force Fighter Over Washington, DC
Data Security Tops Priori

Data Security Tops Priority List For 48% Of BFSI Companies In AI Deployments
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Who Is Brianna Stern? US Model Alleges Andrew Tate Thrashed, Choked Her During Sex

Who Is Brianna Stern? US Model Alleges Andrew Tate Thrashed, Choked Her During Sex

Delta Air Lines Jet Almost Collides With US Air Force Fighter Over Washington, DC

Delta Air Lines Jet Almost Collides With US Air Force Fighter Over Washington, DC

Data Security Tops Priority List For 48% Of BFSI Companies In AI Deployments

Data Security Tops Priority List For 48% Of BFSI Companies In AI Deployments

Entertainment

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock