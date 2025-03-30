He reaffirmed Japan's role in regional security, calling the country an “indispensable partner” in countering China’s military assertiveness.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Japan’s crucial role in regional security on Sunday, calling the country an “indispensable partner” in countering China’s growing military assertiveness, the Associated Press reported. Speaking during his first official visit to Asia, Hegseth emphasised the need for stronger US-Japan military cooperation as the region faces increasing instability, particularly regarding China’s actions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

In a meeting with Japan’s Defense Minister Gen Nakatani in Tokyo, Hegseth stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to bolster both nations’ military capabilities, particularly in light of China’s more aggressive stance in the region and the potential for conflict over Taiwan.

“Japan is our indispensable partner in deterring Communist Chinese military aggression,” Hegseth said, according to AP. “The US is moving fast, as you know, to reestablish deterrence in this region and around the world.”

Hegseth’s remarks come at a critical juncture for US-Japan relations, particularly after concerns emerged in Japan about the future of American engagement in the region under President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy. This concern was compounded by Trump’s threats to impose trade tariffs on Japan, raising anxiety among officials in Tokyo.

The discussions between the US and Japan also resulted in several key agreements aimed at strengthening defence collaboration. According to the report, both countries agreed to accelerate plans to develop and produce advanced missiles, including the Advanced Medium-Range Air to Air Missiles (MRAAM) and potentially the SM-6 surface-to-air missiles, to address shortages in critical munitions.

Additionally, the US and Japan have committed to enhancing the maintenance of US warships and aircraft stationed in Japan, the report said.

Hegseth also announced the upgrade of the US military command in Japan into a “war-fighting headquarters.” The new structure will provide a unified operational commander, improving the speed and effectiveness of joint operations with Japan’s forces.

The reorganisation of US troops is a step to better prepare for a possible conflict, Hegseth reportedly said, underlining the necessity of being ready. “We must be prepared.”

Japanese defense officials, the report said, noted that this reorganisation is not expected to result in an increase in US forces stationed in Japan.

A key focus of the talks was Japan’s defence posture in the Southwestern islands, a strategically important area that lies near contested waters. Both Hegseth and Nakatani agreed on the need to strengthen Japan’s defense capabilities in the region.

“Japan would be on the frontlines of any contingency we might face in the western Pacific,” AP quoted Hegseth as saying as he stressed the importance of maintaining “sustaining, robust, ready and credible deterrence” in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait.

China’s claims over Taiwan have long been a point of tension, and the US is obligated under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act to support Taiwan’s defense capabilities.

Hegseth’s Asia tour began with a visit to the Philippines, where he reassured officials of America’s continued commitment to strengthening ties with the Southeast Asian nation amid ongoing maritime disputes with China.