Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hegseth To Visit Panama Canal After Trump’s Threat to ‘Take It Back’

Hegseth To Visit Panama Canal After Trump’s Threat to ‘Take It Back’

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to visit the Panama Canal amid tensions surrounding President Trump’s stance on reclaiming the canal.

Hegseth To Visit Panama Canal After Trump’s Threat to ‘Take It Back’

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to visit the Panama Canal amid tensions surrounding President Trump’s stance on reclaiming the canal.


U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to visit the Panama Canal on Tuesday, marking a rare visit to the Central American nation amid tensions surrounding President Donald Trump’s stance on reclaiming the canal, Reuters reported. Hegseth’s visit comes at a critical time as Panama is reportedly grappling with U.S. concerns over Chinese investments near the canal.

Reports suggest that the Trump administration has requested military options to ensure American access to the canal—an important waterway the US once controlled but handed over to Panama in 1999 after Trump suggested that China is “operating” the canal and that Chinese soldiers are present there.

“On the whole, this hasn’t been a winning issue for the US in terms of public diplomacy in Panama,” Ryan Berg, director of the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, experts have acknowledged the U.S. security concerns regarding China’s expanding commercial presence in Panama, the report said, adding that Chinese firms have planned to build a bridge over the canal, raising alarms about potential espionage risks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, last month, Trump celebrated the purchase of most of the $22.8 billion ports business from Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, an example of what he called the U.S. “reclaiming” the canal. However, China has since criticized the deal, with its market regulator announcing an antitrust review.

Former U.S. ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, dismissed the Trump administration’s claims that Chinese involvement in Panama violates the U.S.-Panama treaty. “What’s not legitimate about the way Trump has gone about this is the bullying tactic that he’s used, which is to claim that there has been a violation of the neutrality treaty. There hasn’t been,” Reuters quoted Feeley as saying.

Panama’s president, Jose Raul Mulino, has been a key U.S. ally in the region, with Mulino leading Panama’s exit from China’s Belt and Road Initiative and supporting U.S. immigration policies, including accepting deportation flights and efforts to curb migration through the Darien jungle.

Mulino has defended Panama’s administration of the canal, reportedly saying it has been responsibly managed for global trade, including trade with the U.S., and will remain under Panama’s control. “It is, and will continue to be, Panamanian,” he said, according to Reuters.

According to the report, the Panama Canal remains vital for U.S. shipping, with more than 40% of U.S. container traffic, valued at roughly $270 billion annually, passing through the canal. The waterway handles more than two-thirds of the vessels transiting the world’s second-busiest interoceanic waterway daily.

Filed under

Hegseth visits Panama Hegseth's Panama visit Panama canal Pete Hegseth US Defense Secretary

South Korea’s military

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line
newsx

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste
newsx

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas
newsx

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...
Ukraine confirms cross-bo

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region
newsx

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In The Ring

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Entertainment

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank