Hegseth Warns Of ‘Imminent’ China Threat, Urges Stronger Indo-pacific Defense Ties

Hegseth assured Indo-Pacific allies that the US will stand firm in supporting them against growing military and economic threat from China.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured Indo-Pacific allies on Saturday that the United States will stand firm in supporting them against growing “military and economic coercion” from China, The Associated Press reported.

US Vows Unwavering Support Against Chinese Military Pressure

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security forum in Singapore, Hegseth warned of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive posture, particularly toward Taiwan, calling the threat “real” and potentially “imminent.”

“We are not going to sugarcoat it — the threat China poses is real. And it could be imminent,” Hegseth declared in his keynote address. He cited Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises simulating a blockade of Taiwan, adding, “China is no longer just building up its military forces to take Taiwan, it’s actively training for it, every day.”

Allies Must Shoulder More of the Burden, Hegseth Says

While affirming the U.S. commitment to regional security, Hegseth also stressed the need for allied nations to increase their own defense spending. “We must all do our part,” he said, calling on partners to match Europe’s new defense benchmarks of up to 5% of GDP, as reported by the AP.

“Ultimately, a strong, resolute and capable network of allies and partners is our key strategic advantage,” Hegseth reportedly said, adding, “China envies what we have together… but it’s up to all of us to ensure that we live up to that potential by investing.”

He warned Indo-Pacific nations that relying on Chinese economic influence while seeking American military support could become a strategic liability. “Economic dependence on China only deepens their malign influence and complicates our defense decision space during times of tension,” he cautioned, per AP.

China Responds with Snub, Sends Lower-Level Delegation

Instead of its defense minister, China sent lower-ranking officials from its National Defense University, in what appeared to be a pointed snub amid rising U.S.-China tensions and President Trump’s recent tariff escalations.

“We are here this morning. And somebody else isn’t,” Hegseth remarked, in a veiled jab at the Chinese delegation’s limited presence.

Questions Linger Over US Military Resource Commitment

Despite promises of a “Pacific pivot,” U.S. military assets in the Indo-Pacific have been routinely diverted to other global hotspots, the report said, adding that in recent months, a Patriot missile defense battalion was redeployed to the Middle East to counter Houthi threats, and Coast Guard vessels were recalled to the U.S. southern border. Asked about this contradiction, Hegseth told AP that the moves were necessary to address “immediate threats.”

“I’m in the business of tanks, not trade,” he reportedly said when questioned about reconciling Trump’s trade policies with regional economic diplomacy.

Calls for Strategic Realignment and Open Engagement

In contrast to past administrations, Hegseth signalled a broader willingness to forge new alliances beyond traditional Western frameworks. “We’re opening our arms to countries across the spectrum — traditional allies, non-traditional allies,” AP quoted Hegseth as saying.

He also raised concerns about China’s growing reach in Latin America, specifically its expanding influence over the Panama Canal.

European Pushback Highlights Shared Security Concerns

Following Hegseth’s remarks, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas rebutted his suggestion that Europe focus on its own region. Citing the alignment between Russia, China and North Korea, she argued, “European and Asian security were very much interlinked.”

