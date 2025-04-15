Dan Caldwell, a senior advisor to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Pentagon following an investigation into a classified information leak. The Pentagon's probe into the unauthorized disclosure has sparked questions about Caldwell's involvement in the sensitive national security breach.

Dan Caldwell, a senior advisor to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday, following an investigation into a leak of classified information, as confirmed by a Defense Department official to Fox News.

Reuters initially reported that the advisor, identified as Caldwell, was placed on leave for his involvement in an “unauthorized disclosure” of information. A source also confirmed the accuracy of Reuters’ report to Fox News Digital but declined to provide further details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Investigated for Leaks

Caldwell’s professional background includes significant experience with conservative think tanks. He previously worked at Defense Priorities, a group focused on restraint in foreign policy, and Concerned Veterans for America, which was led by Hegseth prior to his role as Defense Secretary. Known for his foreign policy realism, Caldwell has long advocated for a reduction in U.S. military presence in Europe, as well as the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon recently launched a formal investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive national security information. Last month, the Department of Defense announced its intention to use polygraphs to identify the sources of the leaks, a move that was emphasized by DOD Chief of Staff Joe Kasper in a memo. The investigation is expected to result in a report to the Secretary of Defense.

Dan Caldwell Involvement in Leaked Information

In his memo, Kasper made it clear that any individuals responsible for disclosing classified information would be referred for criminal prosecution. “The use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy,” he wrote.

Caldwell’s close working relationship with Defense Secretary Hegseth was highlighted earlier this year in a leaked Signal chat concerning Houthi strikes. In the chat, Hegseth referred to Caldwell as the Pentagon’s primary point of contact for the offensive campaign against the group, which unintentionally raised further questions about their interactions.

Who is Dan Caldwell?

Dan Caldwell is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Iraq War veteran. After completing boot camp and training, he joined the Marine Corps Presidential Support Program, providing security at Camp David. He later deployed to Iraq with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, conducting operations in Al Anbar and Ninawa provinces. After his military service, Caldwell worked for Rep. David Schweikert from 2011 to 2013, focusing on veterans and defense issues. He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University in 2011 with degrees in Asian History and Political Science.

