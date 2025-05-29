Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
  • Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka has issued a public demonstration alert on May 29, 2025, urging American citizens in Bangladesh to exercise heightened caution due to an increase in protests and public gatherings across major cities, including the capital.

The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka has issued a public demonstration alert on May 29, 2025, urging American citizens in Bangladesh to exercise heightened caution due to an increase in protests and public gatherings across major cities, including the capital.

In its advisory, the Embassy warned that demonstrations—though often intended to be peaceful—can escalate quickly and turn confrontational, sometimes without warning. Citizens have been advised to avoid such gatherings and areas where large crowds are forming.

The alert underlined the importance of remaining vigilant and regularly reviewing personal safety plans. “Be aware of your surroundings and monitor local media for updates,” the statement added, emphasizing preparedness.

The advisory listed the following precautionary steps for U.S. nationals in Bangladesh:

  • Stay updated through reliable local media channels
  • Steer clear of protest zones and large gatherings
  • Maintain a low profile and remain alert in public spaces
  • Reassess and update personal security arrangements

The Embassy continues to monitor the situation and has assured ongoing communication with American citizens through official alerts and local updates.

