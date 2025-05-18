Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Helicopter Collision Near Finland’s Eura Airport Kills Five; Aircraft Were Headed To Aviation Event

Five people died when two helicopters collided mid-air near Eura Airport in Finland. Both helicopters were foreign-registered and headed to an aviation event.

Helicopter Collision Near Finland’s Eura Airport Kills Five; Aircraft Were Headed To Aviation Event


A tragic mid-air collision between two helicopters near Eura Airport in southwestern Finland on Saturday has claimed the lives of five people, police confirmed.

The accident occurred shortly after noon near the town of Kauttua, with the wreckage falling about 700 meters from Ohikulkutie road, according to Finnish police. “Five people have died in a helicopter accident near Eura Airport on Saturday,” said Detective Chief Inspector Johannes Siirilä from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Helicopters Registered Outside Finland

According to flight plans and official statements, there were two people aboard one helicopter and three in the other at the time of the crash. Police also noted that both helicopters were registered outside Finland.

An investigation by Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), citing Finland’s Helsingin Sanomat, reported that one helicopter was registered in Estonia and the other in Austria. Despite the different registrations, both aircraft belonged to Estonian companies — one owned by NOBE and the other by Eleon.

En Route to Hobby Aviation Event

According to the Pori Aviation Club, both helicopters were reportedly flying to a hobby aviation event when the fatal collision took place, as reported by Yle News.

International Cooperation Underway

The National Bureau of Investigation is working jointly with local police, and both Finnish and Estonian authorities have launched a collaborative probe into the cause of the accident.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, and forensic teams continue to examine the wreckage site. No further details about the cause of the crash have been released as investigations are ongoing.

