Helicopter Crash In Milton, Florida Results In Injuries To Two Onboard; What We Know So Far

At Naval Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Santa Rosa, which is close to Milton in Santa Rosa County, Florida, a helicopter crashed Monday afternoon. Two people were on board at the time of the collision and are in the hospital, according to WEAR News.

At Naval Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Santa Rosa, which is close to Milton in Santa Rosa County, Florida, a helicopter crashed Monday afternoon. Two people were on board at the time of the collision and are in the hospital, according to WEAR News. We don’t yet know their conditions. Highway 87 is now closed just south of Interstate 10 due to the incident.

More details awaited.