Helicopter Crashes in Hudson River in New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

A helicopter carrying six people plunged into the Hudson River near Lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a devastating crash. According to law enforcement sources cited by ABC News, five of the passengers were confirmed dead.

Authorities are continuing their search for the sixth person who was on board.

Family Vacation Turns Fatal

The helicopter was transporting a pilot, two adults, and three children at the time of the accident. Law enforcement officials reported that the passengers were tourists visiting from Spain.

Tragically, their sightseeing trip ended just 12 minutes after takeoff.

Eyewitness Dani Horbiack, who observed the incident from her apartment, described the horrifying moment to ABC News.

“I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river,” Horbiack said.

Helicopter Found Upside-Down in Frigid Waters

The aircraft, a Bell 206 helicopter, was found upside-down in the river when emergency responders reached the scene.

Rescue efforts took place in 50-degree waters closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, according to sources.

Investigation Underway

As the search for the missing passenger continues, authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into what caused the crash.

Officials have not yet released details about what might have led to the mid-air malfunction or why parts of the helicopter were seen breaking apart before impact.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a memorable family vacation.

