Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

A helicopter carrying six people plunged into the Hudson River near Lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a devastating crash.

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

Helicopter Crashes in Hudson River in New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report


A helicopter carrying six people plunged into the Hudson River near Lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a devastating crash. According to law enforcement sources cited by ABC News, five of the passengers were confirmed dead.

Authorities are continuing their search for the sixth person who was on board.

Family Vacation Turns Fatal

The helicopter was transporting a pilot, two adults, and three children at the time of the accident. Law enforcement officials reported that the passengers were tourists visiting from Spain.

Tragically, their sightseeing trip ended just 12 minutes after takeoff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eyewitness Dani Horbiack, who observed the incident from her apartment, described the horrifying moment to ABC News.

“I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river,” Horbiack said.

Helicopter Found Upside-Down in Frigid Waters

The aircraft, a Bell 206 helicopter, was found upside-down in the river when emergency responders reached the scene.

Rescue efforts took place in 50-degree waters closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, according to sources.

Investigation Underway

As the search for the missing passenger continues, authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into what caused the crash.

Officials have not yet released details about what might have led to the mid-air malfunction or why parts of the helicopter were seen breaking apart before impact.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a memorable family vacation.

(More Details Awaited)

ALSO READ: US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown

 

Filed under

Helicopter Crashes Hudson River new york US

newsx

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana
newsx

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report
Vantara Goes Digital: New

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience
newsx

US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown
newsx

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams
Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown

US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

Entertainment

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide