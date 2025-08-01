Help on Foreign Soil: India Responds to Alarming Migrant Crisis in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia have been working to assist Indian workers facing issues such as non-payment of wages, confiscation of passports, and loss of legal status, the Centre informed the Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha regarding “Repatriation and Welfare of Indian Workers Stranded in Saudi Arabia.”

“The Indian Embassy/Consulate in Saudi Arabia, from time to time, receive complaints from Indian workers facing issues related to non-payment of wages, confiscation of passports, loss of legal status due to non-issuance/renewal of residence card, exit permits not processed by the sponsor/employer, etc,” Singh said.

Passports Seized, Wages Denied: Some Indian Workers Suffering in Saudi Arabia

“There are established channels to enable them to reach out to the Embassy/Consulate in case they need any assistance. They can contact the Embassy/Consulate through walk-in, email, multilingual 24×7 emergency numbers, WhatsApp number, grievance redressal portal like MADAD/CPGAMS/eMigrate, and social media, etc,” Singh said.

The Embassy/Consulate provides guidance and counselling to Indian workers through the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra set up in Riyadh and Jeddah. “There are dedicated Labour Wings for handling such matters. Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra has been set up in Riyadh and Jeddah to provide guidance and counselling to the Indian workers.”

The Embassy/Consulate also organises Consular Camps in remote areas to reach out to workers in need.

The Minister further stated, “On receipt of any complaint or grievance from Indian nationals, including labourers, the Embassy/Consulate proactively takes it up with the concerned Foreign Employer (FE) and, if needed, the workplace of the aggrieved worker is also visited. The issues are also taken up with the local Labour Department and other concerned authorities of the host country for redressal.”

The Embassy/Consulate also utilises the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) to provide financial and legal assistance to Indian nationals in distress on a means-tested basis. Under ICWF, the major assistance includes Boarding & Lodging, Air Passage to India, Legal Assistance, Emergency Medical Care, Transportation of Mortal Remains to India, and Payment of Small Fines and Penalties, the Minister said.

The Indian Government Seeks Safe Return of Workers Stranded in Saudi Arabia

The Government has taken several initiatives to ensure safe migration and decent working conditions for Indian migrant workers. The Minister mentioned, “The Government has taken several initiatives like the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) and Pre-departure Orientation Training (P-DOT) in ensuring that Indian migrant workers undertake safe migration, have decent working and living conditions in destination countries, are aware of their rights and have access to various welfare schemes of the Government.”

PBBY is a mandatory insurance scheme aimed at safeguarding the interests of Indian migrant workers holding Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports, going for employment in ECR countries.

The scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh and other benefits in case of accidental death or permanent disability leading to job loss, at a nominal insurance premium of Rs 275/- for two years or Rs 375/- for three years validity.

