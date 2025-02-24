Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Here’s How India Voted As UN Nods On Ukraine’s Resolution Calling For Russian Troops’ Withdrawal

India has consistently avoided taking sides in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, maintaining that it supports peace rather than neutrality.

Here’s How India Voted As UN Nods On Ukraine’s Resolution Calling For Russian Troops’ Withdrawal


India abstained from voting on two key United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, in line with its consistent position of advocating diplomacy and dialogue over outright condemnation.

The votes, held on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saw 93 nations supporting a European-backed resolution calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces, while 18 voted against it and 65 abstained, including India.

The UNGA Resolution on Ukraine

The resolution titled “Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine”, drafted by Ukraine and its European allies, emphasized de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful resolution of the war in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. It reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, rejecting any attempts to legitimize Russia’s occupation.

Despite receiving majority support, the resolution also reflected diminishing global backing for Kyiv, with a significant number of countries choosing to abstain, including India, Brazil, South Africa, and the UAE.

India’s Position: Abstention

India’s decision to abstain was expected, given its previous voting patterns on Russia-related resolutions at the UN. New Delhi has consistently avoided taking sides in the conflict, maintaining that it supports peace rather than neutrality.

While India was anticipated to back the US-sponsored resolution calling for an end to the war, last-minute European amendments led to a shift. These amendments included replacing “Russia-Ukraine conflict” with “the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation”, reinforcing Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, and calling for “just, lasting, and comprehensive” peace instead of simply a “lasting” one. The amendments ultimately made the resolution more critical of Russia, prompting India to abstain.

India also abstained from voting on the US-backed resolution “The Path to Peace”, which sought to mourn lives lost in the conflict but was weakened after the US itself abstained due to European modifications.

India’s History of Abstentions

India’s stance at the UN on the Russia-Ukraine war has remained consistent since the conflict began in 2022. New Delhi has repeatedly abstained from resolutions condemning Russia, including in the Security Council and General Assembly.

Despite mounting pressure from Western nations, India continues to advocate for a diplomatic resolution and urges both parties to return to the negotiating table. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that “this is not an era of war”, a sentiment reiterated in India’s statements at global forums.

Here’s How Other countries voted

The resolution was passed with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions.

Countries That Voted in Favor  

The nations supporting Ukraine included the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada, and several European, African, and Asian countries.

Countries That Voted Against  

The 18 nations that opposed the resolution included Russia, China, Belarus, Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Nicaraguaâ€”countries that have either supported Russia or maintained close ties with Moscow.

Countries That Abstained  

Among the 65 abstentions were India, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Argentina, and several African and Asian nations, many of which have adopted a balanced stance on the war, avoiding direct confrontation with either side.

ALSO READ:United Nations Rejects US Resolution On Ukraine, Backs Kyiv’s Call For Russian Withdrawal

