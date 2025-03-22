Here’s Why German Nationals, Including Tourists, Are Facing Detention In US

Despite European Union citizens being allowed to travel to the United States visa-free for up to 90 days under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), several cases suggest increased scrutiny at the borders, with some individuals facing extended detentions and deportations under unclear circumstances.

Several German nationals have been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since early 2025, triggering diplomatic concerns and public outcry. Despite European Union citizens being allowed to travel to the United States visa-free for up to 90 days under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), several cases suggest increased scrutiny at the borders, with some individuals facing extended detentions and deportations under unclear circumstances.

Green Card Holder Detained Without Charges

One of the most alarming cases involves 34-year-old Fabian Schmidt, a German national and lawful US permanent resident since 2007. Schmidt was detained at Boston’s Logan Airport on March 7 after returning from Germany. His Green Card had been flagged, leading to intense interrogation that lasted for hours.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to his mother, Astrid Senior, Schmidt was denied food, water, and even his prescribed anxiety medication. His condition deteriorated so severely that he had to be hospitalized. However, ICE has refused to provide specific details about his case, citing legal constraints. His lawyer, David Keller, has confirmed that Schmidt has yet to be formally charged or given an explanation for his detention.

Reports indicate that Schmidt had minor legal issues in the past, including a DUI and a marijuana possession charge, though the latter was dropped after cannabis legalization in California. A missed court summons in 2022 due to a change in address might have contributed to the flagging of his status. Currently held in a detention facility in Rhode Island, Schmidt has allegedly been pressured to give up his Green Card, a move he has resisted. Activists have begun gathering to demand his release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tourists and Visitors Also Facing Detention

The crackdown appears to extend beyond Green Card holders. Several German visitors have also faced unexpected detainment, often without clear reasons. Lucas Sielaff, a 25-year-old from Bad Bibra, Germany, was detained for two weeks before being deported. Sielaff had traveled to visit his fiancée in Nevada and briefly crossed into Mexico to seek veterinary care for her dog. Upon reentry, US border officials suspected him of attempting to bypass the 90-day limit by leaving and re-entering. Shackled and placed in a detention center with over 100 men, he was ultimately deported to Munich on March 6.

Similarly, Jessica Brösche, a Berlin-based tattoo artist, faced detention for six weeks after border officials found tattooing equipment in her luggage, suspecting her of intending to work illegally. She was eventually deported back to Germany. Another case involved Celine Flad, a 22-year-old university student who was detained upon arrival in New York. Despite providing valid travel documents and hotel bookings, she was denied entry and sent back to Germany without explanation.

Germany Issues Travel Advisory

The German Foreign Ministry has responded to the situation by issuing a travel advisory, warning its citizens that possessing a US visa or ESTA waiver does not guarantee entry into the country. “We take these incidents very seriously,” the ministry stated, confirming that consular assistance is being provided to affected individuals.

The situation has fueled speculation that the detentions are linked to President Donald Trump’s latest immigration policies. His administration has been pushing for stricter border enforcement and recently attempted to invoke an 18th-century law to expand immigrant detentions, though the move was blocked by a US court.

Legal experts have raised concerns over the indefinite detention of individuals without formal charges. John Gihon of the American Immigration Lawyers Association noted that ICE previously had a policy of issuing charging documents within 72 hours, but that standard no longer seems to be in place.

The increasing number of detentions has also alarmed travelers from other visa-exempt nations, including Canada and France, who have reported similar experiences at US border crossings.

ALSO READ: Europe Moves To Reduce NATO Dependence On US Amid Trump Uncertainty In A 10-Year Plan