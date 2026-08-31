Heroic Rescue: How School Teacher Rajendra Dawadi Saved 1,643 Children From Deadly Nepal Floods

Not everyone ignores warnings in a crisis. Rajendra Dawadi, an English teacher and principal at Nepal’s Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, acted within minutes after receiving an urgent warning about a deadly flash flood. His quick decision to evacuate the school helped save the lives of 1,643 children as raging floodwaters swept through the Nuwakot district.

Friend’s Warning Changed Everything

According to reports, Dawadi was at the school on Wednesday when a close friend called and warned him that a nearby village had been swept away by the river. The friend urged him to leave immediately. Instead of running to safety, Dawadi immediately thought about the hundreds of students inside the school. Without wasting time, he rang the school bell and instructed teachers to evacuate the classrooms and move the children towards higher ground.

Children Moved To Higher Ground

Dawadi also tried to contact the school bus drivers and asked them to turn back. However, he could not reach them as the buses had already crossed a bridge. As the situation deteriorated, students and teachers began moving towards safer, elevated areas. Dawadi personally guided the children and ensured that as many students as possible were moved away from the floodwaters. Soon, the raging water swept through the area, destroying buildings, bridges and parts of the school premises. Despite the scale of the destruction, all 1,643 students survived.

Two Staff Members Killed

The tragedy, however, claimed the lives of two school staff members. One teacher was reportedly returning to his rented room when he was caught in the disaster. The school’s janitor, Sultan Lama, also lost his life after returning to the school to close its doors.

Nepal Sees Massive Loss of Life

The floods and landslides have caused widespread destruction across Nepal, leaving 768 dead and over 3000 missing, according to reports. Rescue and relief operations have been underway, with India and other countries coordinating assistance for the flood-hit country. Dawadi’s actions have since highlighted how quick thinking and decisive leadership during a disaster can make the difference between life and death.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today, August 31: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru