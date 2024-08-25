Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Large-Scale Military Operations As Israel Attacks Lebanon In “Self-Defence”

The Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and the Israeli military have launched large-scale military operations against each other, intensifying the ongoing conflict between the two sides. The confrontation began early Sunday when Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, announced that it had fired “more than 320” Katyusha rockets at key Israeli military targets. The attack marks one of the most significant escalations in the region in recent years.

Hezbollah’s statement

Hezbollah’s statement emphasized that the rockets were aimed at critical Israeli military sites, underscoring the group’s intention to deliver a substantial blow to its long-time adversary. The attack was reportedly carried out in response to the killing of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr last month, which the group has termed a direct provocation and an act of war. “In the context of the initial response” to Shukr’s assassination, Hezbollah stated that it “began an air attack with a large number of drones” deep into Israeli territory. In addition, the group targeted “a number of enemy positions and barracks and Iron Dome platforms… with a large number of rockets,” indicating that these military operations would take “some time to complete.”

In a swift response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated pre-emptive strikes on targets within Lebanon. The IDF detected preparations by Hezbollah for “large-scale” attacks on Israeli soil and launched counterstrikes aimed at neutralizing the immediate threat. According to an official statement from the Israeli military, “Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets… struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon.” The statement further noted that most of these launchers were aimed at northern Israel, with some targeting central Israel, underscoring the severity of the threat.

Israeli PM Netanyahu convened a security cabinet meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly convened a security cabinet meeting at 0400 GMT to address the escalating situation. The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has since declared a state of emergency across the country for the next 48 hours. This “special situation on the home front” grants the IDF Home Front Command expanded authority to impose restrictions on the civilian population, a precautionary measure reflecting the gravity of the situation.

“The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon,” the Israeli military said in a statement. “Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that pose an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

As the situation continues to unfold, Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport announced delays and diversions of flights as a precautionary measure early Sunday. Emergency services have also heightened their readiness, preparing for potential large-scale attacks from Hezbollah. The tension has drawn international concern, with the United States reaffirming its support for Israel’s right to defend itself. “At President Joe Biden’s direction, senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts. We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability,” said US National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett.

Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has seen frequent exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border, particularly following the outbreak of the Gaza war in October of the previous year. This latest escalation has significantly heightened fears of a broader conflict that could engulf Lebanon, a country already grappling with severe economic and political instability.

The origins of the current escalation can be traced back to October 7 of the previous year, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians. Israel’s military response in Gaza has since led to the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The ongoing violence between Israel and Hezbollah is seen as an extension of this broader regional conflict, raising concerns about the potential for a full-scale war in the region.