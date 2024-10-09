Hezbollah Claims Combat Engagement with Israeli Forces

In a statement released just after midnight, Hezbollah announced that its fighters detonated an explosive device aimed at Israeli troops

Artillery Fire Targets Advancing Israeli Soldiers

The group also reported that its forces engaged Israeli soldiers with artillery and rocket-propelled weapons as they made an effort to advance towards the border region of Labouneh at approximately 4:55 AM. These assertions have not yet been independently verified.

Ongong Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

Hezbollah claims to have thwarted several similar infiltration attempts since the Israeli military commenced its ground offensive in Lebanon on September 30. This escalation has contributed to a growing humanitarian crisis, resulting in a significant influx of refugees.