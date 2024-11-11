Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Hezbollah Fires 165 Rockets At Israel, Responding To Netanyahu's September Attack Admission: Report

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets into northern Israel on Monday, upping the stakes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had authorized his country to conduct the September assault on Hezbollah's Beirut base.

Hezbollah Fires 165 Rockets At Israel, Responding To Netanyahu’s September Attack Admission: Report

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets into northern Israel on Monday, upping the stakes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had authorized his country to conduct the September assault on Hezbollah’s Beirut base. Hezbollah fired back in response with the rocket attack.

IDF Responds to Rocket Attacks

In response, the IDF published a video of one of the rocket attack’s damages on X (formerly Twitter). Here is the IDF’s statement:
“#Northern_Israel_Is_Under_Attack. We will continue to defend our civilians against Hezbollah’s aggression.”

Over 165 rockets reportedly fired, leaving seven injured, including one-year-old girl.

Casualty and Damage

Several rockets destroyed a trail, especially in Bi’ina town. Shrapnel hit the baby, 27-year-old woman, and 35-year-old man and have been rushed to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for treatment. Rockets have also hit the Galilee region, and Karmiel of which hit 50 some at the Galilee Medical Center.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the Karmiel settlement targeted an Israeli military training base used by the Paratroopers Brigade.

Multiple Rocket Barrages Slam Haifa

Hezbollah also fired its key attack at Haifa, hitting the port city with 90 rockets in two waves of barrages. Of these, just 80 were fired in the initial barrages, mostly intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome, while some fell in the towns in the area; 10 were fired in the second wave, many of which were intercepted or fell in open spaces.

IDF Drone Strikes Hezbollah Launcher

The IDF retaliated by destroying a Hezbollah rocket launcher involved in the Haifa attack with a drone strike.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

