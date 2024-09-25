Hezbollah Launches Missile At Mossad Base Near Tel Aviv

Escalating tensions in the Middle East region, the Lebanon-based group hezbollah recently launched a ballistic missile targeting a base of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency near Tel Aviv early Wednesday.

As per Hezbollah, it fired a Qader 1 ballistic missile in retaliation for a series of targeted killings of its commanders and a recent bombing attack that left dozens dead and thousands injured.

The missile launch marked a notable escalation, as it was reportedly the first projectile from Lebanon to reach central Israel. Additionally, Hezbollah had previously claimed to have targeted an intelligence facility in a different aerial attack, but this was unconfirmed.

But, the Israeli military intercepted the missile, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel, but reported no casualties or damage. In response, Israel struck the launch site in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in a series of retaliatory strikes, Hezbollah launched around 150 rockets, drones, and missiles into northern Israel, leading to Israeli airstrikes that targeted over 1,600 Hezbollah sites, marking one of the deadliest periods of conflict since the 2006 war.

The latest Israeli airstrike killed Ibrahim Kobeisi, a key Hezbollah commander, further destabilizing the group amid ongoing military pressures.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has called for an emergency meeting regarding the situation in Lebanon, as the recent escalation has displaced tens of thousands on both sides, with Israel vowing to ensure the safety of its citizens in the north while Hezbollah promises to continue its rocket attacks until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza.