Hezbollah Launches Over 50 Rockets At Israel’s Golan Heights

Lebanese Group Hezbollah has fired more than 50 rockets at private residences in the Golan Heights, which comes under Israel.

This latest attack appears to be a response to an Israeli strike on Tuesday night, which resulted in one death and 19 injuries. Earlier that day, Hezbollah had fired over 200 projectiles into Israel following an Israeli assault on a Hezbollah weapons depot.

Also Read: Israeli Bedouin Soldier Killed in Hezbollah Drone Attack: IDF Confirms

Following the attack on Golan heights, first responders treated a 30-year-old man with shrapnel wounds from the attack. One residence was set on fire, but firefighters were able to prevent a larger catastrophe by controlling a gas leak.

Must Read: Six IDF Soldiers Sustained Injuries In A Hezbollah Attack

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified over the past 10 months, which is further complicated by Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza. This prolonged conflict has led to more than 500 deaths in Lebanon, predominantly militants but including around 100 civilians, and 49 deaths in Israel, which comprise of 23 soldiers and 26 civilians.