Hezbollah Pagers Turned Into Deadly Weapons: Mossad’s Alleged Sabotage Operation Unveiled

Recently, a series of synchronized blasts in Lebanon involving pagers, has drawn significant international media attention. Thus, leading to widespread speculation over the methods used in this unprecedented assault.

Recently, a series of synchronized blasts in Lebanon involving pagers, has drawn significant international media attention. Thus, leading to widespread speculation over the methods used in this unprecedented assault.

The blasts, which resulted in 12 deaths and over 3,000 injuries, have raised questions about how explosives were planted in this bold and coordinated attack? As per Analysts cited by the Times of Israel, the operation demonstrated a a sophisticated infiltration of Hezbollah’s supply chain. However, many questions remain unanswered, even as analysts attempt to piece together the likely modus operandi.

What Experts Say?

According to experts, the simultaneous explosions of the pagers indicate a highly planned and executed operation. As per reports, the pagers, part of a new shipment obtained by Hezbollah, were tampered with before reaching the group, allowing for remote detonation.

Talking to New York Post, fire investigation expert Jerry Back said “This reeks of a planned IED event.” He further added, the nature of the blasts indicates that explosives were deliberately integrated into the devices.

Nature Of Weapons Used?

According to Multiple reports, explosives used in the pagers, identified as Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), is a powerful plastic explosive commonly employed in military applications.

Reportedly, Mossad placed less than 20 grams of PETN on the batteries of the pagers, which could be detonated by remotely raising the battery temperature.

Notably, as per witnesses, some Hezbollah members noticed their pagers heating up before the explosions, prompting them to discard the devices. As a result, it raised questions about the detonation mechanisms, as the likelihood of lithium batteries spontaneously exploding is extremely low.

Also Read: Israel’s Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah’s Taiwanese Pagers, Claim Reports

Gold Apollo Denies Production Pagers Used By Hezbollah

Making the mystery more complex, Taiwanese company Gold Apollo denied that it produced the pagers used by Hezbollah members.

“They are not our products from beginning to end. How can we produce products that are not ours?” said company head Hsu Chin-kuang, after The New York Times reported on the involvement of his company.

Later, Gold Apollo clarified that another firm based in Budapest manufactured the devices. According to a statement, the pagers were produced by BAC Consulting KFT in Hungary.

However, it is still unclear, that how these pagers were modified and the specifics of their infiltration, including when the devices were rigged during their journey from the factory to Hezbollah members.

But highlighting the complexity of such a task, former CIA analyst Mike Dimino in a post on X said “This was a classic sabotage operation.”

According to Analysts, Israel’s ability to carry out this operation reflects not only advanced technical capabilities but also a deep understanding of Hezbollah’s internal communication practices.

Must Read: Nine Dead, Over 2,800 Injured In Synchronised Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, stating “the resistance will continue today, like any other day, its operations to support Gaza, its people and its resistance which is a separate path from the harsh punishment that the criminal enemy should await in response to Tuesday’s massacre”.