Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah’s Funeral To Be Held On Friday

According to reports, the funeral for Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, is scheduled to take place on Friday.
This is a developing story.
