Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Hezbollah’s Deputy Chief: New Leader To Be Chosen Soon

Lebanon's Hezbollah will promptly choose a successor to its slain secretary-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to Naim Qassem, the group's deputy chief.

Hezbollah’s Deputy Chief: New Leader To Be Chosen Soon

Lebanon’s Hezbollah will promptly choose a successor to its slain secretary-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to Naim Qassem, the group’s deputy chief. This announcement was made during his televised address, marking the first appearance of a Hezbollah official since Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday.

Leadership Transition

Qassem stated, “We will choose a secretary-general for the party at the earliest opportunity… and we will fill the leadership and positions on a permanent basis.” His remarks came from an undisclosed location, emphasizing the group’s commitment to continuity in leadership.

Ongoing Resistance

The deputy chief noted that Hezbollah’s fighters have been actively firing rockets up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) into Israeli territory and are prepared for any potential ground invasion by Israel. “What we are doing is the bare minimum… We know that the battle may be long,” he asserted, expressing confidence in their eventual victory, akin to the outcomes of past conflicts.

Defiance Against Israeli Claims

Qassem reassured supporters, stating, “Israel was not able to reach our military capabilities, and what its media says about hitting most of the medium and long-range capabilities is a dream they have not achieved and will never achieve,” in reference to Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal.

U.S. Support for Israel

Additionally, Qassem criticized the United States for its extensive backing of Israel, describing it as “limitless” support, further illustrating the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

