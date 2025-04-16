HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday called autism a growing “epidemic” in the U.S., citing new CDC data showing a steady rise in prevalence among children. He pledged swift federal action to identify environmental toxins potentially driving the trend, dismissing suggestions that better diagnosis alone explains the increase.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday described autism as a rapidly growing “epidemic” in the United States and committed to identifying environmental factors that may be driving the surge.

At a press conference held at HHS headquarters, Kennedy pointed to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which shows a rise in autism prevalence from 1 in 36 children in 2020 to 1 in 31 in 2022.

“This is part of an unrelenting upward trend,” Kennedy told reporters. “Overall autism is increasing in prevalence at an alarming rate.”

Kennedy Rejects Explanation That Better Diagnosis Is Behind the Numbers

Kennedy pushed back against claims that the increase is mainly due to improved diagnosis or broader diagnostic criteria. Citing historically lower rates of autism, he emphasized that the numbers reflect a genuine rise in cases.

“The increases are not simply artifacts of better diagnoses, better recognition or changing diagnostic criteria,” he said. “The epidemic is real.”

He described autism as a “preventable disease” and said HHS is determined to find and address the environmental causes behind it.

HHS to Launch New Studies Within Weeks, Kennedy Announces

Kennedy announced that HHS will begin a series of new studies within two to three weeks aimed at identifying the environmental toxins responsible for the increase in autism rates.

“We’re going to get back to it with an answer to the American people very, very quickly,” he said.

According to a statement from HHS on Tuesday, the agency expects to begin sharing findings by September.

However, some independent experts and advocates have questioned the feasibility of that timeline, warning that there may not be enough time to conduct comprehensive, high-quality research.

Focus Will Shift Away from Genetics Toward Environmental Factors

Kennedy also criticized previous research that heavily focused on genetic causes of autism, calling it a “dead end.” He said federal agencies have historically underfunded research into environmental factors, which he believes hold the key to understanding autism’s rise.“The amount of money and resources put into studying genetic causes, which is a dead end, has been historically 10 to 20 times the amount spent by [federal agencies] to study environmental factors…. And that’s where we’re going to find the answer.”

Previous Claims on Vaccines Refuted by Science

Kennedy has made past statements linking vaccines to autism—an idea that has been thoroughly refuted by the scientific community. Those claims are not part of the current HHS agenda, which is focused on environmental research.

The CDC report released this week suggests that better screening and increased access to diagnostic services could partly explain the rise in autism diagnoses. The authors noted that variations in autism prevalence across communities may reflect differences in early detection efforts and diagnostic practices.

