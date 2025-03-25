Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money

HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money

President Donald Trump has nominated Thomas March Bell, a Republican attorney with a history of controversy, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Inspector General.

HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money

HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused of Misusing Taxpayer Money


President Donald Trump has nominated Thomas March Bell, a Republican attorney with a history of controversy, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Inspector General.

Bell, who has previously faced allegations of misusing taxpayer funds, has also led investigations against abortion providers. If confirmed by the Senate, he will be responsible for overseeing fraud, waste, and abuse audits for Medicare and Medicaid, programs that together spend over $1 trillion annually.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Partisan Pick for a Nonpartisan Role

Bell’s nomination is raising eyebrows as the role of Inspector General has traditionally been a nonpartisan position focused on financial oversight rather than political agendas. Currently serving as general counsel for House Republicans, Bell has spent decades working within GOP circles.

His nomination signals a move toward a more politicized approach to the role, a shift that has drawn concern from watchdog groups and political opponents alike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Past Allegations and Political Involvement

Bell’s past includes a controversial termination from Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality in 1997. According to a Washington Post report at the time, he was dismissed after a state audit revealed he had improperly authorized a nearly $8,000 payment to the agency’s former spokesman.

In addition to these financial concerns, Bell also played a key role in a politically charged investigation against Planned Parenthood in 2016. As staff director for House Republicans, he led an inquiry into the organization’s use of fetal tissue for medical research, an investigation that was widely criticized by reproductive rights advocates.

Government Watchdog Controversy Under Trump

During Trump’s first term, Bell’s tenure at the HHS Office of Civil Rights came under fire from Democrats, and his nomination as Inspector General follows a broader pattern of Trump’s actions against government oversight. When Trump began his second term, he swiftly removed a dozen inspectors general, including the HHS watchdog.

Traditionally, these positions remain in place across administrations, and Congress is required to receive notice when a president removes them. Eight former inspectors general have since filed lawsuits seeking reinstatement.

The HHS Inspector General’s office is tasked with ensuring hospitals and insurers comply with regulations and has the power to impose substantial penalties. The independence of the role is crucial to maintaining the integrity of healthcare oversight, yet Bell’s background has sparked concerns about his ability to remain impartial.

ALSO READ: Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze

 

Filed under

donald trump HHS Watchdog President Trump Republican Thomas March Bell

newsx

India And China Hold High-Level Talks In Beijing To Strengthen Border Cooperation
newsx

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request
newsx

HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused Of Misusing Taxpayer Money
newsx

Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze
Karnataka Deputy Chief Mi

‘Ready To Retire From Politics’: DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP’s Allegations on Constitution Amendment Remarks
Why Has Varanasi Municipa

Why Has Varanasi Municipal Corporation Introduced Fee for Events on Ganga Ghats?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India And China Hold High-Level Talks In Beijing To Strengthen Border Cooperation

India And China Hold High-Level Talks In Beijing To Strengthen Border Cooperation

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgium Confirms Fugitive Businessman’s Presence, Aware Of India’s Request

Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze

Protests Erupt In Nepal Over Electricity Chief’s Removal, Effigy Of PM Oli Set Ablaze

‘Ready To Retire From Politics’: DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP’s Allegations on Constitution Amendment Remarks

‘Ready To Retire From Politics’: DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP’s Allegations on Constitution Amendment Remarks

Why Has Varanasi Municipal Corporation Introduced Fee for Events on Ganga Ghats?

Why Has Varanasi Municipal Corporation Introduced Fee for Events on Ganga Ghats?

Entertainment

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success