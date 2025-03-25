HHS Watchdog Nominee: Trump Picks Republican Accused of Misusing Taxpayer Money

President Donald Trump has nominated Thomas March Bell, a Republican attorney with a history of controversy, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Inspector General.

Bell, who has previously faced allegations of misusing taxpayer funds, has also led investigations against abortion providers. If confirmed by the Senate, he will be responsible for overseeing fraud, waste, and abuse audits for Medicare and Medicaid, programs that together spend over $1 trillion annually.

A Partisan Pick for a Nonpartisan Role

Bell’s nomination is raising eyebrows as the role of Inspector General has traditionally been a nonpartisan position focused on financial oversight rather than political agendas. Currently serving as general counsel for House Republicans, Bell has spent decades working within GOP circles.

His nomination signals a move toward a more politicized approach to the role, a shift that has drawn concern from watchdog groups and political opponents alike.

Past Allegations and Political Involvement

Bell’s past includes a controversial termination from Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality in 1997. According to a Washington Post report at the time, he was dismissed after a state audit revealed he had improperly authorized a nearly $8,000 payment to the agency’s former spokesman.

In addition to these financial concerns, Bell also played a key role in a politically charged investigation against Planned Parenthood in 2016. As staff director for House Republicans, he led an inquiry into the organization’s use of fetal tissue for medical research, an investigation that was widely criticized by reproductive rights advocates.

Government Watchdog Controversy Under Trump

During Trump’s first term, Bell’s tenure at the HHS Office of Civil Rights came under fire from Democrats, and his nomination as Inspector General follows a broader pattern of Trump’s actions against government oversight. When Trump began his second term, he swiftly removed a dozen inspectors general, including the HHS watchdog.

Traditionally, these positions remain in place across administrations, and Congress is required to receive notice when a president removes them. Eight former inspectors general have since filed lawsuits seeking reinstatement.

The HHS Inspector General’s office is tasked with ensuring hospitals and insurers comply with regulations and has the power to impose substantial penalties. The independence of the role is crucial to maintaining the integrity of healthcare oversight, yet Bell’s background has sparked concerns about his ability to remain impartial.

