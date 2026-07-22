Hidden Camera in Hospital Bathroom: Why an Indian-Origin Doctor Was Jailed in the US

An Indian-born doctor in the US has been sent to jail for six months following his conviction on charges of placing a hidden camera in a staff bathroom in a hospital. The accused, Advait Deshmukh, was also given three years of probation by the court. It has further imposed a sentence of 15 years as a sex offender and has instructed him to be a member of Sexaholics Anonymous, undertake sex offender treatment and complete all other judicial orders.

The ex-doctor has admitted his guilt to one count of attempted tampering with evidence and seven counts of voyeurism. He is expected to remain on probation until June 2029. It has been recorded in court documents that Advait Deshmukh intends to shift to Franklin County, where he will undergo therapy and comply with sex offender registration.

How Was the Hidden Camera Discovered?

The investigation started in June 2025, when an employee discovered the phone placed inside a gender-neutral staff bathroom in ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Ohio. As stated in various reports, when another employee was trying to take away the phone, Deshmukh took it back and claimed that the phone belonged to him.

It was found out in a joint investigation conducted by Toledo police and ProMedica that there were more than 80 photographs saved in the phone. It is said that those pictures were taken between February and May 2025.

There were six victims who did not give permission for recording, but investigators are sure that there could be other victims because recordings might have been done since 2018.

What Happened to the Doctor After the Investigation?

Deshmukh was at that time a third-year medical resident of the University of Toledo, learning how to work as an endourologist and urologic oncologist. As a result of the discovery of the hidden camera, the university put Deshmukh on administrative leave. After an internal investigation was conducted, Deshmukh’s residency appointment was not renewed. Deshmukh apologised to the victims prior to sentencing in the court.

What Punishment Did the Court Give?