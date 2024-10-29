High Fire Risk ‘Red Flag’ Warning Issued In New York City

The NWS clarified the implications of the warning, stating, “It does not necessarily mean there is a fire, but conditions will be very dry and windy.

A ‘red flag’ warning has been issued in New York City, as the city could experience wind gusts of more than 30 mph on Saturday, leading the National Weather Service to issue the warning.

Fire Risk Explained

The NWS clarified the implications of the warning, stating, “It does not necessarily mean there is a fire, but conditions will be very dry and windy. If a fire is present, it can become extreme.” This emphasizes the increased danger of fire spreading under current weather conditions.

Wind Forecast and Temperature Outlook

Weather forecasts indicate wind gusts ranging from 10 mph to 15 mph, with potential peaks of up to 31 mph. Additionally, temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s, accompanied by mostly dry conditions.

Impact on Local Celebrations

The weather has also affected some Diwali celebrations in nearby New Jersey. Officials have issued a warning to Edison residents, advising against the use of fireworks during the festivities on Saturday to prevent any fire incidents.

As conditions remain critical, residents are urged to exercise caution and stay informed about the evolving weather situation.

