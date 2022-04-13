According to a PhD student at Howard University’s Higher Education Leadership and Policy Program, collaboration between the US and India is the foundation for the work being done in the two nations’ higher education sectors.

While addressing an interactive session at Howard University for the India-US Education Collaboration with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar. Lyndsie Whitehead said “Collaboration is the bedrock of collaboration between India and the United States, and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing in the higher education sector, linking US and Indian ties. In terms of higher education, this is the foundation for innovation.”

During the 2+2 talks between US and India, Blinken and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met with Indian students, scholars, and researchers who have studied, worked, or conducted research in the United States, as well as US students, scholars, and researchers who have studied, worked, or done research in India.

Blinken said the connection is extremely necessary and crucial for solving the difficulties of the twenty-first century, citing the “deeper intellectual” links between the US and India.

Following this both Blinken and Jaishankar stated their intention to form a new India-US Education and Skills Development Working.