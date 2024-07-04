Hijab Banned In This Country, Will This Vanish The Islamic Tradition? 

The Tajikistani parliament on Friday, June 21, passed a bill outlawing the headscarf (Hijab). According to Dushanbe-based independent news source Asia Plus, President Emomali Rahmon described the hijab as “foreign clothing,” prompting the decision that came after years of prohibitions on religious attire.

The Hijab Ban

During the 18th session of the Majlisi Milli, the upper chamber of parliament, a bill banning the use of the hijab was passed. The house outlawed “alien garments” and the observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha by children, the two major Islamic holidays. The measure primarily targets traditional Islamic clothing, which is centered around the hijab, an Islamic scarf.