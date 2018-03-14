On her three-day tour to India, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton picked up hand injuries during her visit to Rajasthan's Jodhpur, officials said. A team of doctors from a private hospital visited the Umaid Bhawan Palace to examine her. As per reports, Clinton is also scheduled to visit the carpet-making units of Salawas village in Jodhpur.

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who is on her three-day tour to India picked hand injuries during her visit to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, officials said. A team of doctors from a private hospital visited the Umaid Bhawan Palace where Clinton is staying, to examine her. After doctor’s prescription, Hilary Clinton had cancelled some of her later programs as per told by the officials. As per officials, Hillary was on a two-day tour to Rajasthan and was scheduled to visit the Mehrangarh Fort in the evening.

As per reports, Clinton is also scheduled to visit the carpet-making units of Salawas village in Jodhpur. She will also interact with the weavers and watch the process of carpet making. She will also visit the Mihir Garh, a world-renowned boutique hotel in Roeht. As per the officials, Hillary will stay in the hotel for the night and will leave to Delhi on Thursday morning. On Tuesday, former US Secretary visited Jahaz Mahal in Mandu in Madhya Pradesh. She took about two hours to visit the historical site in Mandu.

In a video captured during her visit to Mandu, Clinton slipped twice when she was walking down the staircase. She lost her balance on the staircase after which her aides quickly came to rescue her. As per reports, Clinton had her toe broken in London just five months before. At that time she revealed that she met an accident while running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand. Clinton reached India on Saturday and attended a conclave in Mumbai. A day later she visited Indore and now is in Rajasthan. Hillary Clinton is on a private visit along with her family and friends.

