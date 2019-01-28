Many Democrats have announced their candidature to take on President Donald Trump, however, one name is making the headlines more than anyone, that's Hillary Clinton. Several reports are quoting Clinton telling her close aids that she "might" through her name into the contest. Though the elections are 2 years away, a number of other candidates have kicked off their campaign for the debates and primary contests. Other than Harris and Warren, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard are the frontrunners to bag the Democrats nomination to take on Trump.

Many Democrats have announced their candidature to take on President Donald Trump, however, one name is making the headlines more than anyone, that’s Hillary Clinton. Several reports are quoting Clinton telling her close aids that she “might” through her name into the contest. What has added fuel to fire is CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny who recently revealed that indeed a “plan was in the works,” and several people had confirmed to him that Clinton was considering it.

However, it’s not easy being a losing presidential candidate to again come into the ring, as for the American history, the last instance when a failed presidential pulled something like this and won was Richard Nixon in 1968. Prior to this, it was William Henry Harrison, who lost to Martin Van Buren in 1836 but beat him four years later.

In case of Clinton, it’s much more difficult terrain, she would face flak from not just the left, such as Bernie Sanders, but she will also be up against other female candidates like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

Gabbard is the first practising Hindu in Congress but has faced a lot of heat over her anti-gay views. According to reports, when she ran for the Hawaii state legislature in 2002, she boasted about supporting her father in his effort to promote the constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage passed in 1998. After her election, she continued to espouse anti-gay views. In 2004, she opposed a bill legalizing civil unions.

