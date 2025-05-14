Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
Hindu American Foundation Expresses ‘Deep Disappointment’ Over California Senator’s Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

The group expressed "deep disappointment" over California Senator Alex Padilla’s response to constituents following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has issued a strongly worded statement expressing “deep disappointment” over California Senator Alex Padilla’s response to constituents following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists.

In a pointed rebuke, the group accused Senator Padilla of ignoring the attack entirely and instead choosing to focus on criticisms of India’s internal policies. “Deeply disappointed by California Senator Alex Padilla’s response to constituents after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistan-backed terrorists murdered 26 Indian civilians. Instead of standing with the victims, his response ignored the attack entirely, opting to recycle talking points attacking India’s domestic policies,” the HAF said in a statement posted on X.

The foundation further criticised the senator over his failure to acknowledge the long history of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and for leaning on the perspectives of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)—a body that HAF says marginalises Hindu voices. “This response failed to mention decades of Pakistan-backed terror, choosing instead to echo USCIRF’s biased narratives—a body known for excluding Hindus and erasing Hindu victims of religious persecution,” the statement continued.

With California being home to “one of the largest Indian and Hindu American populations in the United States”, HAF emphasised that elected officials have a responsibility to respond to their concerns with seriousness and empathy. “When constituents reach out about terrorism, they deserve moral clarity and respect, not dismissive rhetoric that shifts blame onto the victims,” the Foundation asserted.

Concluding their statement, HAF urged Senator Padilla to reflect on whether his stance aligns with the principles of representation and inclusivity. “We urge @SenAlexPadilla to reconsider whether his response truly reflects the values of his diverse constituency.”

Senator Padilla has not yet issued a public reply to the statement.

ALSO READ: Issue Of Trade Did Not Come Up’: India On Trump’s Claim Linked to India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Filed under

Hindu American Foundation Pahalgam Terror Attack Senator Alex Padilla Alex Padilla

The group expressed

