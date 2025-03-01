Hindu Dharma Teaches Tolerance, Says Former Norwegian Minister Dr Erik Solheim | NXT Conclave

The Former Norwegian Minister at the event shared, "There are many more, but let me focus on these two. Where every other religion, every other ideology can learn from the Hindu Dharma. One is that tolerance."

Former Norwegian Minister Dr Erik Solheim graced the event on Day 2 of the NXT Conclave held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on March 1. While introducing himself, he stated, “Let me start by telling you that one month back, I had an absolute miraculous experience that was going to the Maha Kumbh Mela. I’m sure many of you have also been there because this is the largest gathering of people ever in human history. There’s been nothing like this in Europe or America or China anywhere else.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Maha Kumbh Mela Is Absolutely Unique’

Solheim further stated, “It’s absolutely unique. Never, ever. So many people come together at one point for an event. And this is, of course, to tap into the age old history of India, the Communist is relatively new from historical perspective. But the dip in the Ganga is age old, and seeing all these devotees from small towns and villages from all over India say the happiness in their face and how well organized it was. Clean. And very well organized for tens upon tens of millions of people. And of course, the moral home is once in 144 years. So my daughter’s, somebody really told me maybe I should go this year, father, because she may not be around for the next time. So next to Maha Kumbh Mela made me think. And I thought about what I consider two main contributions of Hindu Dharma to the global community.”

‘Every Other Ideology Can Learn From The Hindu Dharma’

The Former Norwegian Minister also shared, “There are many more, but let me focus on these two. Where every other religion, every other ideology can learn from the Hindu Dharma. One is that tolerance. Look in every other religion, including my own Christianity. We have been killing each other for the smallest deviation of dogma. If I don’t like your dog babble, I kill you. Look, in Hindu Dharma, you can basically venerate Shiva or Vishnu or Ganesh or whatever god you want to venerate. You can venerate in your way, and no one will have an issue with the way you are seeking the truth and seeking for more. Understanding that perspective is more needed for the world than ever, because the main civilizations of the world need to work together. And the other perspective is about the environment, which is the topic of today.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr Erik Solheim also said, “Look, in the vast, unthinking humanity of man was always above nature. But in the old Indian thinking, humanity was part of nature. That makes a big difference. Because you are right. If you are above nature. Well, you can kill animals, destroy forest, make havoc in nature. It’s at your pleasure because you are above nature. If you are part of nature, well, you need to respect animals and flowers and plants and trees and nature because it’s part of yourself and you are part of that. And remind yourself that all Indians even went so far as to make God half animal, half human, Ganesh half elephant, half human, Hanuman, half monkey, half human. To symbolize the strength of the relations to nature when they’re contemplating what to do with the environment in the 21st century, I think there are four main Indian contributions to the world, and those that talked about now is the first place bringing the philosophy of the Hindu dharma to the world, or the philosophy of tolerance and the philosophy or humans being part of nature.”

‘I’m a strong admirer of Prime Minister Modi’

At the NXT Conclave, Dr Erik Solheim stated, “The second gift to the world is leadership. And I’m a strong admirer of Prime Minister Modi because he brings exactly that leadership the world needs. And the main reason that they understood the most fundamental issue, which is we need to combine economy and ecology. If they are separate, we will fail. If that one, we will succeed. I listen to the Prime Minister, Modi, this week in Bhopal and I’m sure we will hear the same today.”

He added, “What did the Prime Minister say while he said in the stay at the mall Model Pradesh, there are enormous opportunities where the model for national. I spoke about my approach. There are enormous opportunities. We can bring everyone out of poverty. We can create a large Indian middle class. We can make India shine on the world scene, but we will do it by going green, by providing solar energy, providing pumped storage, by moving into electric vehicles and all these green opportunities which are good from all the Earth. That’s good also for jobs and prosperity. All the same. That is the perspective you should bring forward. This combination of ecology and economy and seeing environment as a state building tool avail providing prosperity to the Indian people. And Prime Minister Modi, front and center of that. Thirdly, India can bring the renewable energy revolution to the world. The state of Gujarat is the.”

‘Prime Minister Modi’s leadership needed globally’

Solheim also stated, “Please bring Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in India also to the global scene is much needed. Please bring the renewable energy revolutionary to the world and please bring the success stories of nature Protection India to the world. All this will inspire other nations, whether China, Europe, America and others, to do more to save planet Earth.”

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Check the full session here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani Calls Out Facial Recognition Systems: 80% Are Based On Either White Skin Or Male Even Scanners | NXT Conclave