According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the overall Hindu population in Pakistan is 1.60% is Pakistan and 6.51% in Sindh.

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old has been shot dead in the middle of the street in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Identified as Pooja Oad, the girl was killed after she resisted an abduction attempt. The incident is not a standalone incident. Every year, hundreds of Hindu and Christian girls are abducted and converted to Islam. They are hunted, kidnapped, converted or killed.

While the world finds itself preoccupied in bashing India, the sad state of affairs in Pakistan is turned a blind eye. The real genocide of Hindu and Christian girls has found no supporters. The Pakistani government, which has been urged by multiple right organizations to take necessary actions, has turned it a blind eye and so have India bashers like Rihanna and Greta.

Responding to attempts that aim to bring a law to stop forced conversations, the religious protestors claim that the girls only convert after falling in love with Muslim women. However, the statistics tell a different story.

