Hindu Leader In Bangladesh Killed, Ignites Fresh Tensions Amid Diplomatic Row In India

A Hindu community leader in Bangladesh was allegedly abducted and killed in a brutal attack on Thursday, setting off alarm among minority groups and prompting a sharp diplomatic exchange between Dhaka and New Delhi.

The victim, identified as Bhabesh Chandra Roy, 58, was a resident of Basudebpur village in Dinajpur district, approximately 330 kilometres from the capital Dhaka. He served as the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and was widely regarded as an influential voice for the Hindu community in the region.

According to family members, Roy was at home on Thursday afternoon when he received a call around 4:30 pm. The caller reportedly asked to confirm his presence at the residence. About 30 minutes later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and forcibly took Roy away. Eyewitnesses say he was transported to Narabari village, where he was severely beaten.

Roy’s wife, Shantana, claimed she was able to identify two of the assailants. Around 10 pm, his unconscious body was returned to his home in a van, allegedly by the attackers themselves. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Local police confirmed they had recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. “We are preparing to register a case. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused,” said Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station.

The killing has added fuel to existing tensions between India and Bangladesh. Just a day before the incident, Bangladesh’s interim government had criticised the Indian government over violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, urging India to ensure the safety of Muslims. India responded firmly, rejecting the remarks and calling them an attempt to deflect attention from attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.”

He added, “Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities.”

As investigations continue into Roy’s killing, the case has reignited concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh and the fragile nature of regional diplomacy.