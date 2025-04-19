Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Hindu Leader In Bangladesh Killed, Ignites Fresh Tensions Amid Diplomatic Row In India

Hindu Leader In Bangladesh Killed, Ignites Fresh Tensions Amid Diplomatic Row In India

A Hindu community leader in Bangladesh was allegedly abducted and killed in a brutal attack on Thursday, setting off alarm among minority groups and prompting a sharp diplomatic exchange between Dhaka and New Delhi.

A Hindu community leader in Bangladesh was allegedly abducted and killed in a brutal attack on Thursday, setting off alarm among minority groups and prompting a sharp diplomatic exchange between Dhaka and New Delhi.

The victim, identified as Bhabesh Chandra Roy, 58, was a resident of Basudebpur village in Dinajpur district, approximately 330 kilometres from the capital Dhaka. He served as the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and was widely regarded as an influential voice for the Hindu community in the region.

According to family members, Roy was at home on Thursday afternoon when he received a call around 4:30 pm. The caller reportedly asked to confirm his presence at the residence. About 30 minutes later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and forcibly took Roy away. Eyewitnesses say he was transported to Narabari village, where he was severely beaten.

Roy’s wife, Shantana, claimed she was able to identify two of the assailants. Around 10 pm, his unconscious body was returned to his home in a van, allegedly by the attackers themselves. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Local police confirmed they had recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. “We are preparing to register a case. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused,” said Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station.

The killing has added fuel to existing tensions between India and Bangladesh. Just a day before the incident, Bangladesh’s interim government had criticised the Indian government over violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, urging India to ensure the safety of Muslims. India responded firmly, rejecting the remarks and calling them an attempt to deflect attention from attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.”

He added, “Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities.”

As investigations continue into Roy’s killing, the case has reignited concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh and the fragile nature of regional diplomacy.

Filed under

Bangladesh

The Indian Finance Minist

The Indian Finance Ministry Denies Reports of GST On UPI Transactions Over Rs 2,000
newsx

Hindu Leader In Bangladesh Killed, Ignites Fresh Tensions Amid Diplomatic Row In India
newsx

Building Collapsed In Delhi’s Mustafabad, Several Trapped, NDRF Undergoes Rescue Operation
newsx

Tattoos, TikToks, And Controversy: The Deportation Case Of Kilmar Abrego Garcia Sparks Political Firestorm
newsx

‘Murshidabad Violence Looks Like Its Syria, Pakistan’: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul On NCW Visit To...
newsx

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Indian Finance Ministry Denies Reports of GST On UPI Transactions Over Rs 2,000

The Indian Finance Ministry Denies Reports of GST On UPI Transactions Over Rs 2,000

Building Collapsed In Delhi’s Mustafabad, Several Trapped, NDRF Undergoes Rescue Operation

Building Collapsed In Delhi’s Mustafabad, Several Trapped, NDRF Undergoes Rescue Operation

Tattoos, TikToks, And Controversy: The Deportation Case Of Kilmar Abrego Garcia Sparks Political Firestorm

Tattoos, TikToks, And Controversy: The Deportation Case Of Kilmar Abrego Garcia Sparks Political Firestorm

‘Murshidabad Violence Looks Like Its Syria, Pakistan’: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul On NCW Visit To Violence-Affected Areas

‘Murshidabad Violence Looks Like Its Syria, Pakistan’: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul On NCW Visit To...

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Entertainment

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave