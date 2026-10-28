Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

A Bangladeshi Hindu national was stabbed to death following a dispute over money. the deceased has been identified as Rabindra Rishi (43), a saloon owner. A man named Saddam Hossain has been accused of stabbing Rabindra.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Noman Composite Muktijoddha Market area of ​​Jamirdia area of ​​the upazila.

The deceased, Rabindra Rishi, is the son of Ranjit Rishi of Uttarpara area of ​​Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh. He lived in Kashem’s house in Tarif Munshi Mor area of ​​Jamirdia, Bhaluka and ran a salon business there. The accused, Saddam Hossain, is the son of one Babul Mia from the same area.

Suchitra, the wife of the deceased Ravindra Rishi has alleged that Saddam often took money from her husband for drug use. Besides, he would not give money after getting a haircut at the salon. There had been a dispute between them for some time over not giving money.

Saddam had threatened to kill Rabindra earlier as well, Suchitra alleged. According to eyewitnesses accounts, Saddam entered the salon and stabbed Rabindra. To save his life, Rabindra ran from there and took refuge in Saddam’s father’s shop. Saddam went to the place and stabbed him repeatedly.