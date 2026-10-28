LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

The deceased, Rabindra Rishi, is the son of Ranjit Rishi of Uttarpara area of ​​Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh. He lived in Kashem's house in Tarif Munshi Mor area of ​​Jamirdia, Bhaluka and ran a salon business there. The accused, Saddam Hossain, is the son of one Babul Mia from the same area.

The incident comes days after another Hindu man, 55-year-old schoolteacher Manoranjan Roy, was reportedly beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur district on Sunday. (Image: representative)
The incident comes days after another Hindu man, 55-year-old schoolteacher Manoranjan Roy, was reportedly beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur district on Sunday. (Image: representative)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 17:44 IST

A Bangladeshi Hindu national was stabbed to death following a dispute over money. the deceased has been identified as Rabindra Rishi (43), a saloon owner. A man named Saddam Hossain has been accused of stabbing Rabindra. 
 
The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Noman Composite Muktijoddha Market area of ​​Jamirdia area of ​​the upazila.
 
The deceased, Rabindra Rishi, is the son of Ranjit Rishi of Uttarpara area of ​​Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh. He lived in Kashem’s house in Tarif Munshi Mor area of ​​Jamirdia, Bhaluka and ran a salon business there. The accused, Saddam Hossain, is the son of one Babul Mia from the same area.
 
Suchitra, the wife of the deceased Ravindra Rishi has alleged that Saddam often took money from her husband for drug use. Besides, he would not give money after getting a haircut at the salon. There had been a dispute between them for some time over not giving money. 
 
Saddam had threatened to kill Rabindra earlier as well, Suchitra alleged. According to eyewitnesses accounts, Saddam entered the salon and stabbed Rabindra. To save his life, Rabindra ran from there and took refuge in Saddam’s father’s shop. Saddam went to the place and stabbed him repeatedly. 
 
Bhaluka Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahidul Islam said police quickly went to the spot and recovered the body upon receiving information about the incident. The incident comes days after another Hindu man, 55-year-old schoolteacher Manoranjan Roy, was reportedly beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur district on Sunday.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

RELATED News

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Return To Power In Doubt? Exit Polls Show Rival Eisenkot Ahead As Arab Parties Gain

Israel Election Result 2026 Prediction: Can Benjamin Netanyahu Retain Power? Check Exit Polls, Key Candidates & Results Date

Two Ballistic Missiles, Shrapnel Near Mecca And Medina: What Happened As Saudi Arabia Warned Residents Of ‘Potential Danger’?

Jordan Church Attack: Death Toll Rises To 9 After Gunmen Open Fire During Funeral – What Happened?

Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training

LATEST NEWS

Fredna Vet Diagnostics Uncovers Widespread Bone Tumour in Dog Through Advanced CT Imaging

Mira Rajput Makes TV Debut On Kapil Sharma’s Show, Shahid Kapoor Reveals Her Reaction To Udta Punjab

Parsi Dairy Farm turns 110 and drops a Diwali rap

Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

Caught on Cam: People Rush To Collect Petrol in Plastic Bags, Bottles and Even Medicine Containers After Tanker Overturns on Mathura-Bareilly Highway

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

Sunainaa MMS Row: Actress Furious Over Obscene AI-Generated Video Using Her Likeness, Warns of Legal Action

WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: Check Easy Ways To Watch WPL Mini Auction LIVE In India On Mobile And TV

Big Action Against Gulmohar Greens in Ghaziabad: High Court Orders 2 Towers Demolished, Promoter Faces FIR

Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute
Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute
Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute
Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute
Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Bangladesh After ‘Financial’ Dispute

QUICK LINKS