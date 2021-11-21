An 11-year-old Hindu child was sexually abused and brutally murdered in Pakistan’s Sindh region.

The boy went missing on Friday evening, and his corpse was discovered in an abandoned house in the province’s Khairpur-Mir district on Saturday, according to his relatives. The Hindu child was sexually molested and strangled to death, according to Sindh police, and two suspects, Muhammad Anaam and Madasar, have been detained.

As per Express Tribune, his entire family was occupied with Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations. “We have no idea how the child got away.” Raj Kumar, one of his relatives, told The Express Tribune. He further exclaimed that the boy was found dead in the house around 11 p.m. He was a fifth-grade student and was born in 2011.Members of the Hindu community quickly sought help from the Child Protection Authority (CPA). His body was taken to Civil Hospital Sukkur for a postmortem by the local police and CPA. The minor’s body had also been tortured, according to Zubair Mahar of the Child Protection Authority in Sukkur.

Zubair further confirmed that he got the call from the Hindu community’s Mukhi at 12 am who informed them about the incident. They then coordinated with police and shifted the body to civil hospital. He also added that it was the second such incident in the last few weeks. “A juvenile girl from the Hindu community in Saleh Pat, Sukkur district, went missing not long ago. The police have also offered a reward of Rs 2.5 million for her safe return, but it has all been gone vain “he stated.