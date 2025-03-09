Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  Hindu Temple In California Vandalized With Anti-India Graffiti Ahead Of Khalistan Referendum In LA

Hindu Temple In California Vandalized With Anti-India Graffiti Ahead Of Khalistan Referendum In LA

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Public Affairs confirmed the attack and strongly condemned the desecration, labeling it an attempt to sow division and fear.

A revered Hindu temple in Southern California, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, was vandalized with anti-India graffiti on Sunday, just days before a planned Khalistan referendum event in Los Angeles. The act of hate has sparked widespread outrage among the Hindu community.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Public Affairs confirmed the attack and strongly condemned the desecration, labeling it an attempt to sow division and fear. In a statement on X, the organization reaffirmed the resilience of the Hindu community.

Growing Pattern of Anti-Hindu Hate Crimes

This latest attack follows a troubling pattern of temple vandalism across the U.S. In September 2024, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was defaced with similar hateful messages, including “Hindus go back.” Just days earlier, another BAPS temple in New York was targeted in a similar act of vandalism.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), a prominent Hindu advocacy group, condemned the Chino Hills attack and drew attention to the increasing number of such hate crimes.

“Another Hindu Temple vandalized – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprisingly, this happens as the day for a so-called ‘Khalistan referendum’ in LA draws close,” CoHNA wrote on X.

Concerns Over Rising Religious Tensions

The timing of the attack, occurring just before the so-called Khalistan referendum in Los Angeles, has raised concerns about rising religious tensions in the region. The referendum, organized by pro-Khalistan separatist groups, has been a controversial and divisive issue, often accompanied by anti-India rhetoric and incidents of vandalism targeting Hindu institutions.

While the Chino Hills Police Department has yet to release an official statement on the incident, Hindu organizations and community leaders are urging law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of religious institutions.

Hindu organizations across the country have demanded a full investigation into the vandalism and increased security measures for temples. Many believe that anti-Hindu hate crimes are being overlooked and that authorities must do more to protect places of worship.

The Indian government has also expressed deep concern over repeated acts of temple desecration in the U.S. In previous cases, Indian consulates in New York and San Francisco have engaged with local authorities, urging them to take swift action against those responsible.

 BAPS Public Affairs emphasized that hatred will not shake their faith and that they will continue to promote peace, compassion, and unity.

“We will never let hate take root. Our faith and community bonds are stronger than any act of vandalism,” the organization said.

