Monday, November 4, 2024
Hit and Dragged: Pakistani actress Alleges Brutal Abuse By Husband

This, she alleged, was done to grab a plot of land, gold ornaments, and other properties. The actress shared a video clip on social media that has now gone viral, showing multiple bruises on her body.

Hit and Dragged: Pakistani actress Alleges Brutal Abuse By Husband

A prominent Pakistani actress, Nargis, also known as Ghazala Idrees, has accused her husband, police inspector Majid Bashir, of severe physical abuse in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority after she refused to transfer her property to him. Following the attack on Friday, she sustained numerous bruises on her face and body from being struck with his official firearm. According to her statement in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by her brother, Khurram Bhatti, Nargis has experienced “extreme violence” from Bashir before and detailed the injuries, particularly around her eyes.

On Friday, Nargis alleged that her husband crossed “all limits” when was dragged by her hair, humiliated and beaten in front of her nephew and employees. She stated that Bashir also put the barrel of his official gun in her mouth in an attempt to injure the jaw. This, she alleged, was done to grab a plot of land, gold ornaments, and other properties. The actress shared a video clip on social media that has now gone viral, showing multiple bruises on her body.

Local media reported that Lahore Police is conducting raids at various places to arrest Bashir, who has been missing since the incident grabbed the spotlight throughout the country. Nargis has also alleged in the FIR that the inspector wanted to move in with the former wife of a famous TV host in her house. The actress, who runs a beauty salon in Lahore, had also been physically assaulted by her former husband ‘boxer’ Abid – a dismissed police inspector – in 2002 when she was massively popular and at the pinnacle of her career.

