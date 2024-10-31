Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
The U.S. Department of Transportation has implemented new rules that mandate automatic refunds for significantly delayed or canceled flights, just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

Holiday Travel Made Easier: U.S. Mandates Automatic Flight Refunds

The U.S. Department of Transportation has implemented new rules that mandate automatic refunds for significantly delayed or canceled flights, just in time for the busy holiday travel season. While these regulations don’t dramatically alter your rights, they clarify the refund process and aim to simplify how you receive your money.

When Airlines Are Required to Issue Refunds

The updated guidelines make it straightforward for travelers to secure refunds. Airlines must automatically issue cash refunds within a defined timeframe: seven business days for credit card purchases and 20 calendar days for other payment methods. Refunds will cover the full amount paid, minus any portion of the trip already used, and must be provided in cash or to the original payment method (e.g., credit card, miles).

You are entitled to an automatic refund if you decline alternative transportation options or travel credits under the following circumstances:

-Your flight is canceled.

-Your domestic flight is delayed by three hours or more.

-Your international flight is delayed by six hours or more.

-Your departure or arrival airport changes.

-The number of connections increases.

-Your cabin class is downgraded.

-A change in aircraft or connecting airport is less accessible for those with disabilities.

Additionally, if you pay for services like inflight Wi-Fi or seat selection that the airline fails to provide, you can request a refund. Checked baggage fees are refundable if your baggage is delayed by:

-12 or more hours for domestic flights.

-15 to 30 hours for international flights, depending on the journey.

Circumstances Where Refunds Are Not Required

If you have a non-refundable ticket and your flight delay doesn’t meet the criteria for “significant” delays, the airline is not obligated to provide a refund. Furthermore, airlines are not required to refund delays deemed uncontrollable, including:

-Personal issues (e.g., illness, tardiness).

-Weather or natural disasters.

-Air traffic delays.

-Safety or security matters.

Airlines are also not liable for reimbursing incidental expenses from delays, such as meals or lodging. However, some may offer meal or hotel vouchers, so it’s advisable to contact the airline promptly if your flight is delayed or canceled.

Credit Cards Offering Travel Protections

Using a travel credit card can provide additional protections that airlines may not cover. With the right card, you can benefit from various travel insurance options, such as:

-Trip delay reimbursement

-Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

-Baggage delay insurance

-Lost luggage reimbursement

-Travel accident insurance

-Rental car collision coverage

-Travel and emergency assistance

-Roadside dispatch

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a well-regarded travel credit card featuring a modest annual fee under $100, along with valuable rewards. Notably, it offers extensive travel protections, including trip delay reimbursement for delays of 12 hours or more. In such cases, you may be reimbursed for reasonable expenses (lodging, food, toiletries, etc.) up to $500 per ticket.

ALSO READ: Taiwan Shuts Down As Typhoon Kong-rey Approaches, All Cities Declare Day Off

Filed under

flight refunds U.S. Department of Transportation
