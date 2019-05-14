Hollywood star Doris Day dies at 97, celebrities across world pay tribute to legendary singer: Doris Day was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1959 film Pillow Talk with Rock Hudson. She also hosted show The Doris Day Show on CBS.

Hollywood actress Doris Day, the Academy Award-winning singer died on Monday at the age of 97. The iconic star was suffering from Pneumonia. Doris Day is one of the top-ranked female box-office stars of all time. Born on April 3, 1922 in Cincinnati, Day began her career as a singer and was one of the successful artists in the industry. Day recorded dozens of albums and saw numerous singles reach Top-10 ranks. Her 1947 hit track Sentimental Journey is one of the famous of all time. She had also performed Academy Award-winning songs like Secret Love in 1953 and Que Será, Será” in 1956.

During her acting career, Doris Day worked with some of the biggest stars and most well-known directors of the mid-century period, commonly known as the Golden Age of Hollywood. Day had worked with famous Hollywood stars including Alfred Hitchcock in 1956 The Man Who Knew Too Much with Jimmy Stewart in Teacher’s Pet and Cary Grant in That Touch of Mink.

Doris Day was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1959 film Pillow Talk with Rock Hudson. She also hosted show The Doris Day Show on CBS.

She founded the Doris Day Animal Foundation and the Doris Day Animal League and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004. Day’s only child, her son Terry Melcher, a musician and music producer, died in 2004.

