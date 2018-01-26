Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of 11 million people, across Europe, more than half of whom were Jews. In 1934 Adolf Hitler became Germany's head of state. He introduced anti-Semitic laws which discriminated against Jewish people living in the areas he controlled. The Nazis believed that Jews were a problem that needed to be removed. The mass killings of the Holocaust were what Hitler called "The Final Solution". Israel held the annual event on Thursday to mark the UN-sanctioned International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

Israeli Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial and Museum located in Jerusalem. "Seventy-three years have passed since the fires of the Auschwitz crematoria were put out. Auschwitz has become a symbol of the Holocaust," Xinhua quoted Israeli President Reuven Rivlin as saying.

He added “the UN decided that the day the Red Army liberated Auschwitz should be an international day of remembrance for the Holocaust, for the Shoah. That decision recognised how important it is to remember the Holocaust. How important it is to teach future generations about the Holocaust, and to carry on the commitment: Never Again.” “The victims of that hatred were the entire Jewish people and their culture, which were marked for total eradication. On this day, the world remembers their fate, and identifies with their courage,” said Avner Shalev, Chairman of Yad Vashem.

After his address, the President was accompanied by Avner Shalev, on a tour of the new 'Flashes of Memory' exhibition which presents rare photographs taken by Jews during the Holocaust. The "Flashes of Memory -Photography during the Holocaust" exhibition presents visual documentation from during the Holocaust. The exhibition features nearly 1,500 images, including photographs, albums, diaries and newspaper pages. The word "Holocaust," from the Greek words "holos" (whole) and "kaustos" (burned), was historically used to describe a sacrificial offering burned on an altar. Since 1945, the word has taken on a new and horrible meaning: the mass murder of some 6 million European Jews (as well as members of some other persecuted groups, such as Gypsies and homosexuals) by the German Nazi regime during the Second World War. To the anti-Semitic Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, Jews were an inferior race, an alien threat to German racial purity and community.