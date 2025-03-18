Sunita Williams reassured her followers, saying, "We are coming back before long, so don't make those plans without me. We'll be back before too long.". Sunita and Butch will touchdown at 3:27 AM on Wednesday.

The epic space vacation ends here; the veteran astronauts are coming home. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were at the International Space Station for the last nine months. The two have begun their journey back to Earth. This has been a life-changing experience for both astronauts. This staycation in space tested the limits of survival for the veterans.

The undocking mission began after the replacement crew arrived at the ISS on Saturday night. Wilmore, Williams, and two other astronauts are set to undock from the ISS at 1:05 AM ET (0505 GMT) Tuesday to begin a 17-hour trip back to Earth.

Watch Sunita Williams and Wilmore coming home live

The live streaming of the journey has already been streamed as a live broadcast by NASA. This is a live broadcast of Space Crew-9’s return to Earth from the International Space Station. The streaming started with the preparation to close the Dragon spacecraft hatch.

“Don’t Make Plans Without Me” Said Sunita Williams

In a video shared by the SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, the astronauts are seen been grateful. The video shows astronauts thanking him and US president Donald Trump for their support.

Sunita Williams reassured her followers, saying, “We are coming back before long, so don’t make those plans without me. We’ll be back before too long.”

Here Is When The Astronauts Will Land-

The spacecraft, named the Dragon spacecraft, has physically separated from the ISS. The reports suggest, the hatch was closed at 8:15 AM today (IST). Sunita and Butch will touchdown at 3:27 AM on Wednesday. NASA extended the time for the astronauts to smoothly transfer knowledge to the new crew that arrived. They were given enough time to transfer duties and provided more flexibility due to expected unfavorable weather later in the week.

The touchdown is scheduled off the coast of Florida as per the plans. After landing, Williams and the crew will be transported to Nasa‘s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. There, they will undergo medical evaluations, post-mission debriefings, and recovery protocols to help them readjust to Earth’s gravity.

