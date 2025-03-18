Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Homecoming: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Undock, Back from the Epic Space Vacation, Journey Begins

Homecoming: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Undock, Back from the Epic Space Vacation, Journey Begins

Sunita Williams reassured her followers, saying, "We are coming back before long, so don't make those plans without me. We'll be back before too long.". Sunita and Butch will touchdown at 3:27 AM on Wednesday.

Homecoming: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Undock, Back from the Epic Space Vacation, Journey Begins

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Undock, Back from the Epic Space Vacation


The epic space vacation ends here; the veteran astronauts are coming home. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were at the International Space Station for the last nine months. The two have begun their journey back to Earth. This has been a life-changing experience for both astronauts. This staycation in space tested the limits of survival for the veterans.

The undocking mission began after the replacement crew arrived at the ISS on Saturday night. Wilmore, Williams, and two other astronauts are set to undock from the ISS at 1:05 AM ET (0505 GMT) Tuesday to begin a 17-hour trip back to Earth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch Sunita Williams and Wilmore coming home live

The live streaming of the journey has already been streamed as a live broadcast by NASA. This is a live broadcast of Space Crew-9’s return to Earth from the International Space Station. The streaming started with the preparation to close the Dragon spacecraft hatch.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Don’t Make Plans Without Me” Said Sunita Williams

In a video shared by the SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, the astronauts are seen been grateful. The video shows astronauts thanking him and US president Donald Trump for their support.

Sunita Williams reassured her followers, saying, “We are coming back before long, so don’t make those plans without me. We’ll be back before too long.”

Here Is When The Astronauts Will Land-

The spacecraft, named the Dragon spacecraft, has physically separated from the ISS. The reports suggest, the hatch was closed at 8:15 AM today (IST). Sunita and Butch will touchdown at 3:27 AM on Wednesday. NASA extended the time for the astronauts to smoothly transfer knowledge to the new crew that arrived. They were given enough time to transfer duties and provided more flexibility due to expected unfavorable weather later in the week.

The touchdown is scheduled off the coast of Florida as per the plans. After landing, Williams and the crew will be transported to Nasa‘s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. There, they will undergo medical evaluations, post-mission debriefings, and recovery protocols to help them readjust to Earth’s gravity.

 Also Watch: Crew-9 Astronauts Pack Up For Return; NASA Says Preparation In Full Swing To Undock From ISS

 

Filed under

Butch Willmore International Space Station (ISS) NASA Sunita Williams

newsx

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue
newsx

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case
newsx

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speak

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote
newsx

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...
newsx

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged Marriage

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips