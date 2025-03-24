Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
  Home»
  World»
  • Honeymoon Horror: Bride Found Dead In Luxury Fiji Resort, Husband Convicted Of Murder

Honeymoon Horror: Bride Found Dead In Luxury Fiji Resort, Husband Convicted Of Murder

Their honeymoon was a grand affair, an extravagant stay at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji, a secluded paradise known for its luxury. The adults-only resort, costing $3,500 per night, promised an unforgettable escape, but no one could have predicted how their trip would end.

Honeymoon Horror: Bride Found Dead In Luxury Fiji Resort, Husband Convicted Of Murder


A dream honeymoon turned into a chilling nightmare for Christe Chen when she was found dead in the bathroom of her luxury villa in Fiji. Just two days into their romantic getaway, her husband, Bradley Robert Dawson, vanished, only to be caught later, leading to a high-profile murder trial.

Christe Chen, a 36-year-old pharmacist from Memphis, Tennessee, met Bradley Robert Dawson in November 2021. Just three months later, in February 2022, they got married. While friends and family worried about how fast things were moving, Christe was excited to start a new chapter and brushed off their concerns.

Their honeymoon was a grand affair, an extravagant stay at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji, a secluded paradise known for its luxury. The adults-only resort, costing $3,500 per night, promised an unforgettable escape, but no one could have predicted how their trip would end.

Suspicion Arises at the Resort

On July 9, 2022, the hotel staff noticed something unusual, neither Christe nor Dawson showed up for breakfast or lunch. Concerned, an employee went to check on the couple. What they found inside their villa was horrifying.

Christe’s lifeless body was discovered in the bathroom, slumped between the toilet and the wall, covered in blood. Reports later revealed she had suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head, along with deep facial lacerations. The scene suggested a brutal attack, and Dawson was nowhere to be found.

Investigations quickly revealed that Dawson had fled. Resort security reported that he was last seen arguing with Christe the previous night at an event. Later, disturbing noises were heard from their villa.

A manhunt ensued, and authorities discovered that Dawson had taken a kayak and paddled a mile away to another island. When he was finally apprehended, he was found carrying his passport, cash, and personal belongings—strong evidence that he had planned an escape. He also deliberately left behind his GPS watch and phone, allegedly to avoid being tracked.

The Murder Trial and Conviction

Dawson was arrested and put on trial in December 2024. He initially claimed that he had left the villa to let his wife “cool off” after an argument. However, prosecutors dismantled his defense, arguing that his escape attempt and Christe’s gruesome injuries told a different story.

After a week-long trial, Dawson was found guilty of murder. The judge sentenced him to life in prison, with a minimum of 18 years before he could be considered for parole.

“You left your wife alone and helpless,” the judge stated in his ruling. “Your conduct after the incident was appalling.”

What was supposed to be the beginning of a beautiful new life for Christe ended in tragedy. Instead of returning home with cherished honeymoon memories, her remains had to be cremated in Fiji due to the severity of her injuries.

Christe Chen had dreamed of a fairytale love, but instead, she met a gruesome fate at the hands of the man who had vowed to love and protect her. Her murder serves as a chilling reminder that sometimes, the most beautiful love stories hide the darkest secrets.

